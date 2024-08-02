King omits key credit

Representative King recently announced a series of funding allocations aimed at revitalizing and enhancing various community facilities within the district. While these investments are a significant boon for local communities, it is important to recognize the federal role in making these funds available—an acknowledgment notably absent from Rep. King’s announcement.

The projects funded include:

$1.5 million for the renovation of the Grand Event Center at the Mercer County Fairgrounds.

$750,000 for a new regional fire training facility at the Western Ohio Fire Tower.

$600,000 for the Ft. Recovery Water Tower.

$500,000 to restore the Morvilius Opera House in Fort Recovery to its original 1883 design.

$500,000 for phase two of the St. Marys Reservoir Mill rehabilitation.

$450,000 to renovate the Fort Recovery Municipal Swimming Pool.

$450,000 for tennis and basketball court improvements at the Village of St. Henry’s North Park.

$400,000 to improve safety at Eldora Speedway.

$380,000 for a new walking path in Wapakoneta.

$225,000 for the YMCA Auglaize-Mercer County Recreation Complex.

$200,000 to renovate the New Bremen Library.

$200,000 to repurpose tennis courts into pickleball courts at Coldwater Memorial Park.

$300,000 for the St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House renovation.

$65,000 for a new driveway at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.

$120,000 for the Darke County Fish and Game Association’s new archery complex and clubhouse renovations.

$100,000 for the Minster-Fort Loramie Multiuse Trail.

$100,000 for a new building at Versailles Heritage Park.

$71,000 for improvements to the Chickasaw Community Park ball diamond and playground.

$50,000 for new equipment at the North Star Community Park.

$20,000 for resurfacing the Osgood Tennis Court.

$18,000 for restrooms at Rockford Community Park.

While Representative King celebrates these projects, it is essential to address the significant role of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in making these investments possible. The One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund, from which these projects are financed, was substantially bolstered by federal funds. Specifically, $350 million of the $700 million fund came directly from unused ARPA funds, a fact that Rep. King has notably failed to mention.

The ARPA, which provided Ohio with $5.4 billion, was crucial in alleviating state budget pressures and creating a surplus that allowed for these investments. These funds had to be obligated by the end of this year and fully expended by the end of 2026, making timely allocation imperative.

It is worth noting that every Republican Representative in the United States House, including Ohio’s Reps. Latta, Jordan, and Davidson, voted against the ARPA. In contrast, all Ohio Democratic Representatives supported the act. In the Senate, Senator Sherrod Brown voted in favor, while then-Senator Rob Portman opposed it.

The fiscal relief provided by the ARPA enabled these community projects, taking a substantial burden off the state budget. Therefore, while these investments are praiseworthy, it is critical to extend sincere thanks to Senator Sherrod Brown, our Democratic Representatives, and the Biden/Harris administration. Their support ensured that these funds were available, despite opposition from Ohio’s Republican Representatives/Senator and the entire Republican Congress.

As we celebrate these investments, it is important to recognize the Democratic federal support that made them possible, and to acknowledge that without the ARPA, these projects would not have come to fruition.

Arienne Childrey

Democratic Candidate for Ohio House – District 84