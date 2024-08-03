Our only hope

By Timothy Johnson

Preacher’s Point

There is only one hope for America. That hope does not rest on the shoulders of a political candidate or party. It rests on the words of an if/then statement written nearly three thousand years ago.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” – 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Some people will dismiss the above quote when they see that it comes from the Bible. To dismiss something because of the source is foolhardy. A source may give less credibility to a statement. Still, even demons called Jesus the Son of God (Matthew 8:29). Even the most evil beings are not one hundred percent wrong one hundred percent of the time.

Now, let us examine 2 Chronicles 7:14.

“If my people which are called by my name…” God is talking to His people – the Christians. The verse only works when implemented by those who are His.

“…shall humble themselves…” God wants us to humble ourselves and admit we are wrong. Most Christians seldom read Scripture, and even fewer study it. When they do read it, they read watered-down versions and shun God’s Word for English-speaking people. Sins are seen as mistakes or problems instead of offenses toward God that need repentance. Excuses abound for unbiblical behavior. The phrase “God understands” often means that a Christian can continue in their sin because God understands their situation and will make allowances for them. Church attendance is no longer seen as necessary for spiritual growth. From the pulpit, the church is full of ministers unwilling to preach truth, doctrine, and anything with depth. To write the unbiblical practices of the church today would take volums, but long story short. Christians need to humble themselves enough to tell God they are wrong.

“…and pray…” What is prayer meant to be? When was the last time you spent fifteen minutes in prayer? Jesus criticized the Apostles for not praying for an hour (Mark 14:37-38). Does anyone pray for an hour anymore? James 5:16 tells us prayer should be fervent. Prayer should come deep from the heart. The things we pray for should be passionate within our souls. In addition, prayer should be in accordance with God’s will. Many people end their prayers with the phrase, “In Jesus’ name, Amen.” When we do something in someone else’s name, we do it on their behalf. To accomplish this, we must do what they want us to do. When we pray, therefore, our petitions should be what Jesus would ask. We are asking in His name, on His behalf.

“…and seek my face…” When people get a good look at God, they can see how sinful they are. In Isaiah 6:1-4, Isaiah is granted the privilege of seeing the throne of God. Isaiah’s response is seen in verse 5, “Then said I, Woe is me! for I am undone; because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips: for mine eyes have seen the King the LORD of hosts.”

We tend to think we are awesome, but in comparison to God, we are most miserable. People do not want to hear this truth, so it won’t be preached in most churches. We must remember, though, that as sinful as we are, God still loves us and died for us so we can spend eternity with Him. When people seek God’s face, they will be amazed at what they see but ashamed of what they see in themselves.

This concept is the root of the whole verse. If God’s people do not recognize their sins and repent, healing will not occur. This precept is true on a national level, within churches, families, on an individual basis, and in every aspect of life.

“…and turn from their wicked ways…” For us, the result of humility, prayer, and seeking God’s face must be repentance. Just feeling sorry is not good enough.

More than anything else, God wants our hearts. “For thou desirest not sacrifice; else would I give it: thou delightest not in burnt offering. The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and a contrite heart, O God; thou wilt not despise” (Psalm 51:16-17).

If all this is accomplished, then God will “…hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Christians should not be silent. Christians should shout from the mountaintops when our leaders do sinful things. John the Baptist set the example there. But God has given us an if/then clause. The healing of the land will only come when Christians, with a humble, contrite heart, turn to God and relinquish control of their lives to His Word. Then, our voices will be more than heard. The power of God will ride in their vibrations.

