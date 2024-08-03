Partners in Care announces fair entertainment

Pictured are Holly Wedam of Village Green, Pam Bowman of Comprehensive Health Network, Ashlynn Beisner of EverHeart Hospice, Jan Teaford of Brethren Retirement Community, Marsha Murphy of Rest Haven, and Debbie Baker of Ayden Healthcare. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Partners in Care of Darke County is pleased to announce its Gazebo entertainment at the 2024 Great Darke County Fair. The organization, which includes Ayden Healthcare, Brethren Retirement Community, Brookdale Senior Living Greenville, Comprehensive Health Network, EverHeart Hospice, JAG Healthcare of Union City, Oakley Place, Rest Haven, Versailles Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, and Village Green, will sponsor concerts each day during the Great Darke County Fair.

Performances are from 11 a.m.-noon daily, except for Sunday. On Monday, Aug. 19, there will be 500 free lunches given out in front of the Gazebo beginning at 11:30 a.m., sponsored by Ayden Healthcare and EverHeart Hospice. Lunches will be provided to seniors first, with any remaining lunches becoming available to any fairgoer.

Ashlynn Beisner, Community Outreach Specialist at EverHeart Hospice, remarked, “Each of our organizations exists to serve our community. Providing entertainment at the fairgrounds is just one way we can come together to give back in a way that all can enjoy.”

The entertainment schedule at the Gazebo will be as follows:

Friday, Aug. 16 (Time for entertainment on this day is 1-2 p.m.) Grove Hill, sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living Greenville

Saturday, Aug. 17 Tish Shepherd, sponsored by Rest Haven

Monday, Aug. 19 Adam Liette, sponsored by Brethren Retirement Community and Comprehensive Health Network

Tuesday, Aug. 20 Mora & The Boys, sponsored by EverHeart Hospice and Oakley Place

Wednesday, Aug. 21 Jonah Keen, sponsored by JAG Healthcare of Union City

Thursday, Aug. 22 Mandy Rismiller, sponsored by Ayden Healthcare

Friday, Aug. 23 Comin’ Home Jazzy, sponsored by Village Green

Saturday, Aug. 24th Robert Koeller, sponsored by Versailles Rehabilitation & Health Care Center