CU announces graduates

CEDARVILLE — The following students graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2024 with an undergraduate degree.

Alia Ayette of New Madison, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Education

Nathan Brumbaugh of West Milton, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in Civil Engineering

Samuel Claude of West Milton, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre

Zoe Pressnall of Greenville, Bachelor of Science in BS-Exercise Science

Grace Wooten of Arcanum, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Elias Wright of Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

