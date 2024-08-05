DCSA Fall Rec Soccer registration open until August 8

Provided photo

GREENVILLE – It’s that time of year already… time to sign your kiddos up for fall soccer!

Darke County Soccer Association is now accepting registrations for our Fall Rec Soccer league. New this year is the Rec Academy for kids still learning basics. Open to ages 9 and under, the focus of the Academy is teaching kids the skills they need to play soccer for a lifetime. We’re also offering an Advanced Rec division for more skilled kids ages 9 and up.

For more information or to register, check out the link on our Facebook page, Darke County Soccer DCSA. The deadline for registration is Thursday, August 8.