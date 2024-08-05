Greenville boys golf starts season with Greenville Boys Invitational

Sophomore Cole Oswalt led the team with an 86. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Senior Carson Good stares down the fairway before taking his tee shot.

GREENVILLE — The Greenville boys golf team started the season hosting the 28th annual Greenville Boys Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course on August 1.

The Greenville Green team took ninth place with a team score of 363 while the Greenville White team took 10th with a score of 380.

For the Greenville Green team, Cole Oswalt led the team with an 86. Drew Beisner shot a 90. Bunched together, Hayden Null had a 93, Carson Good had a 94 and Brody Weaver had a 95. Josh Baker shot a 104.

For the Greenville White team, Kaiden Hickey shot an 89 and Chilly Jasenski shot a 97. Michael McMahon and Braylon Byers both shot a 98. Mason Hangen shot a 100 and Hunter Burns shot a 103.

Tipp City won the event with a team score of 311. Butler took second with a 313 and Russia took third with 330. Matt Dieperink from Covington finished as the medalist after tying for first with a 74. He tied with Matt Gustavson from Tipp City.