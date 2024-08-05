High school girls golf kicks off season at Lady Blazer Invitational

Tri-Village senior Reagan Brewer finished as the event’s medalist. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Greenville junior Sofia Chrisman-Parin finished tied for seventh at the invitational.

RICHMOND, IN — The fall sports season kicked off as multiple girls golf teams around the county competed in the Lady Blazer Invitational at Highland Lake Golf Course on August 2.

Greenville took second place with a team score of 409. Arcanum took third with a score of 410 and Tri-Village took fifth with a score of 444. All golfers played 18 holes in the invitational.

Greenville junior Vera Cox took sixth place overall with a individual score of 95. Junior Sofia Chrisman-Parin tied for seventh with a score of 100. Senior Callee Moore shot a 106 and junior Taylor Trissel shot a 108. Junior Reese Addington had a 121 and sophomore Kennedy Schoen had a 135.

Arcanum senior Emma Rogers took third overall with a score of 87. Senior Brooke Anderson took fifth with a score of 94. Sophomore Adalyn Paul shot a 104 and senior Payten Parks shot a 125.

Tri-Village senior Reagan Brewer finished as the medalist of the event with a 77. Senior Taylor Begoon finished tied for seventh with a score of 100. Senior Addie Pipenger had a 133, senior Macey Shetler had a 134 and sophomore Kaylie Lytle had a 152.

For Ansonia, senior Zoey Elson shot a 127 and senior Sophia Aultman shot a 130. For Franklin Monroe, senior Abigail Fourman shot a 133.