August has arrived in Arcanum

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum Park and Recreation Committee is looking for monetary donations to go towards purchasing ten trees again to be placed in Ivester Park. This round of trees will be all Sugar Maples purchased from Browns Nursery and planted by the Village. In 2022, with the help of the community twelve trees were planted and are growing nicely. They are excited to release information for those wanting to help the tree replenishment in Ivester Park for 2024. This year individuals have the option to donate in monetary increments, or by being a Platinum Sponsor purchasing an entire tree. Order forms are available online at www.villageofarcanum.com or can be picked up at the Village Administration Office. If you have any questions, please call 937-693-8500 and speak to either Marcus Ballinger or Julie Miller. Deadline for donations is September 30th. All donors will be listed on a permanent plaque in Ivester Park.

Arcanum’s Karson Garno was given the MVP treatment on July 24 at Day Air Ball Park. The Dragons learned of the 11-year-old’s condition and how he refuses to let that stop him from competing in sports and wanted to honor him as the game MVP with a special tour of the Day Air Ballpark stadium and even the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game! Recently, he was also invited to go watch his favorite MLB team, the Cincinnati Reds. He and his family got access to the field of the Great American Ballpark to watch batting practice and complimentary seats to watch the game. He also received a few keepsakes in the mail from his inspiration and former All-Star MLB pitcher Jim Abbott, who is missing most of his right hand. Way to go, Karson!

This weekend is the Brick Street Block Party in downtown Arcanum! You don’t want to miss all the fun and free food! The party starts around 4 p.m. on East George Street on the “brick streets” all the way down to Veteran’s Park. Come join the fun!

Kick off the BSBP with a free dinner! STF Insurance Group is providing a free pulled pork meal starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 9th until the food runs out! Come for the food and stay for the fun!

Saturday morning is the Pancake Breakfast on August 10th, from 7 to 10 a.m. the Arcanum Fire Company will be hosting their annual Pancake and Sausage breakfast at the fire station at 206 South Main Street during the Brick Street Block Party.

The BSBP will host their 5th Annual Car Show on Saturday, August 10th starting at 4 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee and sign up is from 2 to 4 p.m. at 21 West George Street. The Top 25 cards will receive a dash plaque. Prepare for a day full of incredible cars, great company, and tons of fun! From classic beauties to modern marvels, there’s something for every car enthusiast. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors—let’s make this the best car show yet!

Live music this year will be featuring “Hair Supply” at the BSBP. Join in under the main tent on Saturday, August 10th at 8 pm as to be transported back to the 80’s with Hair Supply.

In addition to the all the groups mentioned above, there will be food trucks with all kinds of specialty foods ready to serve you during the two-day event. Additionally, several local organizations will have tents supporting their groups. Check out all these organizations and help them support their own team.

The proceeds to the BSBP support the Give Thanks Organization; come out and have some fun and support the local charity who give back to our town.

Want to support our local Firefighters? Come One Come All to Texas Roadhouse in Troy, Ohio on September 25th and help Support the Arcanum Fire Company and enjoy a Wonderful meal. Ten percent of sales between the hours of 3 to 9:30 p.m. will go to the Fire Company. To participate all you need to do is show this flyer below either in paper form or from this post. All proceeds will help your local fire department. The Arcanum Fire Company would like to THANK YOU for all YOUR SUPPORT.

It’s beginning to look a lot like back to school!! The supply list can also be found on our district website. Reminder-the district provides the essentials (crayons, pencils, glue, etc.) Classes will begin on Tuesday, August 27th. There will be an Open House on Monday, August 26th – Elementary from 5 to 6 p.m. and the Middle and High School will be open from 6 to7 p.m. Schedules will be available next week, please see the schedule posted on the school website: www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/district-calendar.

“August is a time of growing up, of forgotten forever’s, full of the sweetest intent.” ~Meka Boyle

“August is like the Sunday of summer.” ~unknown