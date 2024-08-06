BBB offers tips for hiring an HVAC company

By John North

Better Business Bureau

Having problems with your HVAC system can be stressful, but hiring a reputable HVAC specialist can help. HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. This system regulates your home’s temperature, ventilation and improves air quality. According to IBIS World, there were over 100,000 HVAC companies in the US in 2023. With thousands of options, it can feel overwhelming to determine the best company for you.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for hiring an HVAC company.

Do your research. Review the company’s website, check online reviews and ask family and friends for recommendations.

Ask for proof of licensing and insurance. Know your state’s requirements and ensure the companies you’re interested in meet them.

Check if the company’s technicians hold relevant certifications from reputable organizations, such as NATE (North American Technician Excellence), which signifies their expertise in the field.

Ask if the contractor belongs to any professional organizations. Look for these logos and BBB logo on the company’s Web site and other promotional material.

Ask the company for a list of references and call them.

Look into special offers and deals. Sometimes companies offer rebates for energy- saving options.

Schedule a home evaluation. Before discussing pricing and solutions, the contractor should spend time reviewing your current system.

Get at least three quotes. Be wary of extremely low or high offers. Compare how the costs breakdown from each company. Keep in mind efficiency, which could help save you money in the long run.

Get everything in writing. Before signing a contract, make sure you agree on how long the project should take and the cost. Make sure all verbal agreements are included, as well as guarantees and warranties.

Have open communication. If you have questions, don’t be afraid to ask them.

When looking to hire an HVAC company, always look for The Sign of a Better Business. Visit BBB.org for a list of Accredited Businesses in the industry and Business Profiles for companies you’re considering.