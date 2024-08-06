Bond set at $150,000 in rape case

Jordan L. Gary

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Jordan L. Gary, 32, of Greenville, appeared in court on Tuesday, Aug. 6 after being arrested on Aug. 3 for rape, a felony of the first degree. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided.

On Aug. 3, officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Central Avenue in reference to a sexual offense. Through investigation, it was found the victim, who is thirteen years of age, was attending a retirement party at the residence with her family.

During the party, the victim went to the bathroom where Gary allegedly followed her. He allegedly began telling the victim she was pretty, and he locked the bathroom door. In the report, it was said the victim told Gary her age, and he began undressing them both until they were both nude.

Gary started to kiss the victim, the victim told him to stop, but he continued. It was reported he penetrated the victim digitally, and the victim told him to stop before trying to run from the bathroom.

Gary allegedly stopped the victim in the room nearest to the bathroom, and he pulled her down to the floor. He allegedly proceeded to get on top of the victim and forced himself upon her. The victim was able to get away, and she ran back into the bathroom where he followed her again.

The victim’s father knocked on the bathroom door to check on the victim, and she exited the bathroom. The victim’s father observed a pair of men’s jeans, underwear, and boots lying on the floor of the bathroom. He then observed Gary standing in the shower behind the curtain.

The report advised Gary advised the victim’s father that he did not touch the victim. The father then assaulted Gary, and the victim and Gary were transported to a Hospital. Gary refused to be interviewed by detectives, and he was arrested and transported the the Darke County Jail to be held with no bond.

If found guilty and convicted, Gary will face three to 16 1/2 years in prison, up to a $20,000 bond, and possible sex offender registration. State Prosecutor Deborah Quigley advised that this alleged offense was an offense of violence, Gary has a prior offense in 2016 for aggravated vehicular assault, and the State believes Gary is a risk to society. She then proceeded to ask the court to set bond at $200,000 and for there to be absolutely no contact with any minors.

Gary’s defense attorney, Chris Bucio, addressed the prior offense from 2016 stating he was not disputing that the offense did happen, but stated the offense was not done on purpose because he was drunk.

“I don’t dispute that charge, but I wanted to give some context,” Bucio said. “I believe it was an OVI conviction, so it wasn’t like a purposeful act with aggravated vehicular assault, it was an OVI situation.”

Bucio continues to state his client had served over seven years in the military from 2011 until 2018, so that time span coincided with the previous OVI. He stated Gary had completed inpatient treatment during that time period and has been a life long resident of Darke County. It was pointed out that Gary does have employment and family support.

“Therefore, he does have super close ties to the community. Obviously this charge and accusation is significant, but due to the close ties and military background, I would ask the court to place bond lower than $200,000. Obviously not a personal recognizance (OR bond), but I would ask the court to set it at $100,000,” Bucio said.

Judge Fliehman set the bond at $150,000 with conditions. He is to have absolutely no contact with any minors directly or through a third party, comply with conditions of probation including going to mental health or substance abuse treatment, remain in contact with Bucio every 10 days.

“No contact with any minor children. We will put it as a general term. It is defined as any minor or child under the age of 18,” Judge Fliehman clarified.

Gary’s next court date was set for Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. for a preliminary hearing in the Municipal Court.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].