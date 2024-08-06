Brewer sets new school record as boys and girls compete in UCCC Invite

Tri-Village senior Reagan Brewer goes back to back with school records. She broke the 18-hole record on August 2 with a 77 and then broke the nine-hole record with a 36. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Mississinawa Valley senior Braden Wisner finished as the boys medalist with a 41. The Tri-Village boys golf team finished first in the UCCC Invite. Provided photo

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

UNION CITY — The Union City Country Club hosted their third annual high school boys and girls golf invitational on August 6. Tri-Village senior Reagan Brewer was the big winner as she finished as the medalist for the girls invitational with a school-record nine-hole score of 36. She set the 18-hole school record on August 2 at the Lady Blazer Invitational with a 77.

The Tri-Village boys team took first place in the event with a team score of 177. Franklin Monroe finished second with a score of 185 and Bradford took third with a score of 187. Ansonia and the Arcanum JV team tied with a score of 197. Mississinawa Valley finished with a 200 while Fort Recovery scored a 219 and the Versailles JV team scored a 230.

Mississinawa Valley senior Braden Wisner finished as the boys medalist with a score of 41 in the nine-hole event. Tri-Village senior Ryder Brummett took second place with a 42 while his senior teammate Trey Homan tied for third place with a 43. Ansonia junior Byron Young also tied for third place with a 43. Bradford juniors Greg Chowing and Gage Shaffer both tied for fifth with a score of 44.

For Tri-Village, freshman Brecken Gray shot a 45 and freshman Kohen Burns shot a 47. Senior Wesley Osborne had a 50 and senior Cameron Kimmel had a 51.

For Franklin Monroe, Brandt Filbrun, Leo Kinnison and Chase Stebbins each had a 46. Braden Gilbert had a 47 while Reed Brumbaugh and Trevor Swiger each had a 56.

For Bradford, senior Treyl Manuel shot a 45. Senior Landon Helman had a 54 and junior Ryan Hocker had a 57. Senior Owen Canan shot a 60.

For Ansonia, junior Noah Heck had a 48. Freshman Ryder Sanders shot a 52 and senior Darby Gilland shot a 54. Freshman Luke Hahn finished with an 80.

For Arcanum, sophomore Daniel Kerns shot a 46 and Kale Kramer shot a 47. Cooper Shilt finished with a 51 and Andrew Bennett finished with a 53. Cooper Tegtmeyer had a 56 and Carter Rice had a 59.

For Mississinawa Valley, sophomore Jaxin Beanblossom finished with a 47. Sophomore Conner Hardy had a 55 and freshman Cole McGlothin had a 57. Freshman Theron Douglass had a 71 and sophomore Carson Hamilton had a 75.

For Versailles, Garrett Thompson had a 52. Isaac Brown and Devyn Thobe each had a 57. Max Meyer had a 64 and Jacob Groff had a 65.

On the girls side, Arcanum took first place with a team score of 211. Fort Recovery finished a stroke behind with a team score of 212. Tri-Village finished with a team score of 226.

For Arcanum, Emma Rogers took second individually with a score of 44. Brooke Anderson took fifth with a score of 52. Adalyn Paul shot a 55 and Payten Parks shot a 60.

For Tri-Village, Taylor Begoon shot a 54. Addie Pipenger had a 67 and Kaylie Lytle had a 69.

Competing for Ansonia, Zoey Elson finished with a 65 and Sophia Aultman finished with a 68.

