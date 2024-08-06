July Municipal Court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for July 2024.
There were 278 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in July 2024. The cases are broken down as follows: 41 Criminal, 5 OMVIs, 143 other traffic and 89 civil cases. There were 334 cases terminated/disposed of in July 2024.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.