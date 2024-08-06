No more warnings, Judge is done

Bradley A. Snyder

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Judge Travis L. Fliehman is done giving warnings as he informed Bradley A. Snyder what will happen if he sees him in his courthouse again.

On Monday, Aug. 5, Snyder, 47, of Greenville, appeared in court for a probable cause parole violation hearing and disposition on the original charge of aggravated possession, a felony of the fifth degree. The charge is punishable from six up to 12 months in prison. He also appeared for another violation for another case, also aggravated possession, a felony of the fifth degree.

He had been placed on a community control sanction at the time of sentencing for those cases and failed to complete treatment after he was kicked out of the program for physically attacking another resident. Snyder admitted guilt, and the judge proceeded to disposition of the case.

State Prosecutor James Bennett stated. after talking to probation, they believed imposing a 60 day jail term and then terminating the case would be the best course of action.

“Your Honor, clearly Mr. Snyder has struggled being on community control,” Defense Attorney Alex Pendl said. “We do agree that termination of community control would be the appropriate action of this court.”

Looking back, Pendl advised the court that this is a felony of the fifth degree case, and he felt his client had done more than a significant amount of time in jail at this point in the case.

“It has been like 141 days leading up to June of last year, another eight days this May, another couple weeks May into June, and since his most recent arrest on June 29th he has been for over five weeks,” Pendl said.

He said in light of the significant amount of jail time served, they would ask for termination of community control with credit for time served. Judge Fliehman addressed the court stating he appreciated Pendl’s position; however, as he looked back at the PSI in the matter, “Mr. Snyder has 40 cases or criminal history.”

“There are two matters of domestic violence and an assault on a police officer. Both are considered offenses of violence which means the court is not prohibited from sending a felony of the fifth degree to prison,” Judge Fliehman said.

He said that’s what the state legislation tells him he should do, as he can impose six to 12 months for each of the charges. He said he is not going to send Snyder to prison this time, but if anywhere a case does present itself, “he will not hesitate to impose prison time.”

“The goal here is to find some mechanism which creates a change of attitude or change in behavior,” Judge Fliehman said.

He advised after review, Snyder has spent an inconsiderable amount of time in jail, and even though he has spent around 210 days in jail, it appears that time has not been “unpleasant enough” to generate that change of attitude and behavior.

The court imposed an additional 40 days for a total incarceration of 250 days.

“I’m not doing anymore warnings. I’ve got more red circles on your PSI than I’ve had for anyone,” Judge Fliehman said.

The red circles indicate time served in jail.

“You really need to figure out what you want out of life because if you continue to do what you are doing, you might find your accommodations very unpleasant,” Judge Fliehman said.

He said his main priority is to promote rehabilitation, which Snyder is struggling with.

“I am just giving you a heads up that if I see Bradley Allen Snyder come across in a future case, I can almost assure you it will not be given a community control,” Judge Fliehman said.

Once Snyder’s 40 days have been served, the case will be terminated with no further supervision.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].