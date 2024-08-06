Poultry Dept. selling baskets at fair

Lauren Gower and Blake Addis the 2023 Poultry Barn Scholarship recipients are shown holding a poultry basket sold in the 2023 auction. The Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Committee will have 12 baskets available at the 2024 Darke County Fair as silent auction items to benefit junior fair poultry exhibitors and the poultry barn. Submitted photo

Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Department Selling Baskets At the 2024 Darke County Jr Fair to benefit Jr Fair Poultry Exhibitors

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Jr. Fair Poultry Committee will be selling 12 baskets at the 2024 Darke County Jr. Fair. The baskets will be on display for bidding opportunities in the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Barn starting Friday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. and will remain on sale in the poultry barn until the Celebration of Champions.

The baskets will be taken to the Celebration of Achievement on Aug. 21 and will be available for bidding starting at 5 p.m. until the conclusion of the Celebration of Achievement. Each one of the baskets will have a silent auction bid sheet attached to them and the person/business/organization with the greatest bid at the conclusion of the Celebration of Achievement will be the owner of the baskets. The baskets will be donated by Ed and Cindy Mayo, Larry & Amy Addis, Jeff and Dena Wuebker, Marlene and Macy Dirksen, Brian and Trisha Subler, Cody Stump and Holli Shuttleworth, Todd and Maria Moore, Adam and Shannon Kendig, Kings’s Poultry, Trisha and Brooklyn Seubert and Tyler and Courtney Greer-First Choice Realty

The funds from selling the baskets allows the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee to award two $1,000 scholarships each year to graduating poultry exhibitors, make improvements to the poultry barn, award prizes for outstanding poultry exhibitors and purchase t-shirts for junior fair poultry exhibitors. Please note if you have purchased a basket in the past the process has changed this year and no baskets will be sold at the live auction or be offered online. If you purchase the basket, cash or checks can be made payable to Darke County Junior Poultry Committee as a method of payment.

If you have any questions about the baskets or process please contact Dena Wuebker at 937-423-2369 or Amy Addis at 937-216-2107. Purchased baskets can be picked at the conclusion of the Celebration of Achievement or arrange pick-up. Payment can be made at the Celebration of Achievement or invoiced. Please stop in the junior fair poultry barn during the 2024 Darke County Fair to help support the Jr. Fair Poultry Department.