Ballet registration begins at Hayner Center

Ballet is offer at Hayne Center throughout the school year. Submitted photo

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to offer Ballet for Girls with instructor Cynthia Shreffler. Ballet classes start in the fall and continue through the school year. There are three 11-week terms. Each class meets weekly for 75 minutes. Dancers are placed with their age group. During fall term, dancers form friendships, improve skills and learn new steps. Winter term begins work on choreography with each class preparing three or more dances for the spring ballet performance.

The fee for ballet is $60 per 11-week term. There are additional costs for shoes and leotards, etc. Fitting for the class outfit and ballet slippers are held by appointment Aug. 12-Sept. 6, before the start of fall term on Sept. 9.

Please visit troyhayner.org/classes or call the Hayner Center at 937-339-0457 for complete information about our ballet program.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Tuesday – Thursday 9:00 am – 9:00 pm, Friday & Saturday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, and Sunday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, please visit our website at www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.