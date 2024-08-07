Brubaker breaks own school record in second consecutive match at Kendig Memorial

Arcanum senior Graham Brubaker set the school record for 18-hole score with a 63, after setting the record the day before with a 70. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Ethan Philpot led the way for the Tigers with an 81.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

PIQUA — Arcanum, Greenville and Versailles boys golf teams competed in the Dan Kendig Memorial Invitational on August 7 at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Arcanum senior Graham Brubaker once again set a school record for the lowest 18-hole score with a 63 in this event and was the medalist. The previous record was set by Brubaker on August 6 at the Fort Loramie Invitational when he shot a 70.

Arcanum took fourth as a team with a score of 322. Greenville finished ninth with a 348 and Versailles finished 12th with a 364.

For the rest of the Trojans, Luke Stephens finished with a 77 which was the eighth best score in the event. RJ Brothers shot an 89 and Sam Rose shot a 93. Seth Fearon had a 97 and Lance Brinksneader had a 99.

For Greenville, Cole Oswalt led the way with a 79 which tied for the 12th best score. Drew Beisner had an 86, Josh Baker had an 89 and Hayden Null had a 94 to round out the scoring. Carson Good finished with a 99 and Kaiden Hickey finished with a 104.

For Versailles, Ethan Philpot led the Tigers with an 81. Brayden Wagner had an 85, Maddox Stonebraker had a 96 and Seth Shafer had a 102 to round out the scoring. Gavin Hecht finished with a 103 and Austin Ruhenkamp finished with a 113.