Combs advises county on upcoming Tire Recycling Day

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Commissioners Marshall Combs advises the county about the upcoming Tire Recycling Day. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

“Later this month on Aug. 28th, pre-registration starts for Tire Recycling Day for the Darke County Solid Waste with the actual event being on Wednesday, Sept. 18th,” Combs said.

The Darke County Solid Waste District (DCSWD) wants to help the community solve its tire problem. The collection will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and in addition to tires being an eyesore, they are a nuisance to rural citizens who find them in their ditches, out in the fields, and in wooded areas. Used tires make the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes that can carry diseases such as West Nile Virus, Zika, Lascrosse Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis, Dengue, and Yellow Fever.

The recycling day is open to all Darke County Residents, farmers, municipalities, and townships. Unfortunately, no tires will be accepted from junkyards or junk dealers, garages, auto repair shops, ATV/motorcycle shops, or commercial trucking/hauling businesses.

Those interested in participating in this one-day event must preregister.

“Pre-registration begins Wednesday, Aug. 28th from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the DCSWD; 684 Wagner Avenue, Suite C, in Greenville,” Combs said.

Pre-registration ends on Friday, Sept. 13th, and participants must provide a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification and sign a waiver that the tires being brought for recycling are from a residence to participate. The DCSWD will be closed on Sept. 2nd in observance of Labor Day, so they will not be taking pre-registrations on that holiday.

Participants are also asked to remove rims from all tires before taking them to Rumpke Transfer Station at 5474 Jaysville-St John Road, Greenville on the 18th. hose tires left on rims will no be accepted. Tires full of dirt and water will also be refused. Passenger tires will be accepted at $2.00 a tire. There is a limit of 10 tires per Darke Count resident and/or address.

Tractor tires pre-registered will be charged a $20 fee per tire at the time of registration. Tractor tires larger than 30 inches wide will not be accepted. Semi/truck tires pre-registered will be charged an $8 fee per tire. Payment is due at the time of sign-up in the form of cash or check only.

For more information, visit www.co.darke.oh.us/solidwaste.

The Airport Manager, Scott Naas is looking to make the airport more cost effective by adding more services.

“Scott in an effort to make the airport more cost effective by offering additional services,” Aultman said. “One of them is by offering different aircraft oils for sale, os you are going to start seeing some transfers in the beginning of him offering those at the airport.”

For example, the commissioners approved the transfer of $122.76 from other operating into the product re-sale fund to cover aircraft oil for re-sale at the Darke County Airport. More fund transfers will occur in the future.

The Darke County Commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 for their Regular Sessions. Meetings are open and welcome to the public at 520 S Broadway in Greenville.

