DeWine announces 2.2 million acres enrolled in H2Ohio

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director Brian Baldridge recently announced an additional 500,000 acres of cropland are now enrolled into H2Ohio, bringing the total enrollment to 2.2 million acres statewide.

“Since the very beginning of H2Ohio, farmers have shown that they are dedicated to our mission and that they want to be part of the solution for better water quality,” said Governor DeWine. “H2Ohio has been firmly established in northwest Ohio, and so it was important to expand on this progress and offer the program to farmers in the rest of the state.”

Initially, H2Ohio incentives for producers were available in the northwest part of the state, specifically in the Western Lake Erie Basin (WLEB). In this area, 2,600 producers are actively implementing best management practices (BMPs) on more than 1.8 million acres of farmland.

In April, Governor DeWine announced a statewide expansion of producer incentives, making the initiative available for the first time to producers who farm outside of the WLEB. For this first round of statewide enrollment, ODA offered enough funding and resources to enroll a new 500,000 acres outside of the WLEB. More than 525 producers in 51 additional counties fulfilled the 500,000-acre goal.

Today, more than 3,000 producers have enrolled 2.2 million acres of cropland in H2Ohio.

“Time and time again, Ohio farmers continue to demonstrate their dedication to conserving our most precious resource,” said ODA Director Brian Baldridge. “In order provide quality and quantity crop yields to feed Ohio’s families, farmers must have healthy soil and clean water. H2Ohio is directly connected to that effort, and we are thrilled to see the tremendous support from producers across the rest of the state.”

Newly enrolled H2Ohio producers will develop and implement a Voluntary Nutrient Management Plan (VNMP), which help assess and reduce the risks of agricultural nutrient runoff associated with nutrient application that contributes to poor water quality. Local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) in the newly participating counties are working closely with producers, crop consultants, and agricultural retailers to develop VNMPs for the next two years.

H2Ohio BMPs are science-based and proven to reduce excess nutrient runoff, leading to improved water quality. ODA incentivizes producers for VNMPs, overwintering cover crops, manure incorporation and utilization, and subsurface phosphorus application.

H2Ohio is Governor DeWine’s statewide water quality initiative designed to address complex issues impacting Ohio’s waters. Launched in 2019, H2Ohio uses a comprehensive approach guided by science and data to reduce algal blooms, stop pollution, and improve access to clean drinking water by supporting best farming practices, road salt runoff reduction, litter cleanup, dam removal, land conservation, and water infrastructure revitalization.