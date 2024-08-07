Greenville, Versailles and Franklin Monroe girls golf compete at PipeStone

Sofia Chrisman led the Lady Wave with a 97 in the 18-hole event. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Ella Porter (middle) poses for a picture of the top five scorers in the event. Provided photo

MIAMISBURG — Greenville, Versailles and Franklin Monroe girls golf teams competed at the Miamisburg Invitational on August 6 at PipeStone Golf Course.

As a team, Greenville took eighth place with a score of 434. Versailles finished 13th with a score of 470.

For Greenville, Sofia Chrisman led the team with a 97. Vera Cox shot a 100, Callee Moore shot a 114 and Taylor Trissel shot a 123. Paityn Lehr scored a 125 and Kennedy Schoen scored a 135.

For Versailles, Ella Porter led the team with a 76 which was the second lowest score in the event. Brooke Keiser shot a 118, Lucy Schmitmeyer shot a 135 and Allee Grimme shot a 141. Keira Rahm scored a 142.

Competing for Franklin Monroe, Abby Fourman shot a 135.