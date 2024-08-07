Muhlenkamp joins EverHeart board

Kathy Muhlenkamp

GREENVILLE — Kathy Muhlenkamp of Arcanum has been appointed to EverHeart Hospice’s Board of Directors. Muhlenkamp joins the Board with previous work experience in hospice, oncology, and out-patient management. Muhlenkamp is a graduate of Celina High School and earned her BSN from Wright State University.

“As a registered nurse, I have been able to personally see the difference hospice care can make for an individual and their loved ones by providing support and comfort,” shared Muhlenkamp.

Muhlenkamp grew up in Mercer County and now lives in Darke county with her husband and two daughters.

“I look forward to being a part of the EverHeart Hospice Board as it serves my local family, friends and neighbors,” she stated.

EverHeart Hospice is a non-profit organization serving the West Central Ohio Community since 1981. Board members serve three-year terms.