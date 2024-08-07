GREENVILLE — The Mississinawa Valley High School Class of 1964 gathered on July 27 to celebrate its 60th reunion in the Oakley Lounge at the Sure Shot Tap House in Greenville. This close-knit group of classmates have been getting together every five years since graduating and have always had a good attendance record. Classmates enjoyed a nice buffet dinner provided by the Sure Shot, and then the remainder of the evening was spent visiting and making new memories with long-time cherished friends. At the end of the evening, everyone departed with smiles on their faces, love for friendships in their hearts, and much gratitude to have had this special time together once again.
Home Local News MV class celebrates 60 years