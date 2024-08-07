Sensory Friendly Room, Universal Changing Room officially open

Tonya Clark, superintendent of Darke DD, and Marla Werner, Darke County Fair Board, cut the ribbon on the new sensory friendly room at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The first permanent public sensory friendly room and permanent changing table in Darke County were opened Wednesday.

In an effort to make Darke County more inclusive and accessible for everyone, the Darke County Developmental Disabilities (Darke DD) and the 2023 Queen Elizabeth Brewer and King Andrew Wuebker started a Fair For All Campaign last year to fill the need within the community.

“They kicked off the campaign ‘Fair For All’ meaning they wanted to make the fairgrounds more inclusive for everyone. Again playing on the term fair meaning not only the county fair, but fair meaning equal for everyone,” Tonya Clark, Superintendent of the Board of Darke DD said.

After meeting, they came up with ideas to make the fair more inclusive by incorporating paved pathways and potentially a sensory room, and then discussion began on how to fund the project.

“We had an opportunity come along through our Ohio Department of DD, and we jumped at that opportunity. It was like everything came together at once to make all of this happen,” Clark said.

When it is meant to happen, it will all fall into place, and that is exactly what happened to make this project a reality. The sensory room, located next to the Sheriff’s quarters to the right of the grandstands, was a community project.

“Brumbaugh Construction jumped in to help with the project, and we could not have done it without them,” Clark said. “They actually volunteered all of their time to renovate this space which is fantastic.”

The Greenville High School Construction Class was also able to get some real world experience by coming in to the do the complete demolition of the space and by working alongside Brumbaugh’s team to construct walls within the space.

“They got some hands-on learning during the process. We also worked with the Versailles High School Interior Design Class, and the students did some research on what it means to have a sensory room, what the appropriate colors are, what should be included, and they presented design boards to the team,” Clark said.

Within the space, the teamed worked to include at least one item from each of the projects. Clark said it was important to have young community members involved in the process because it opened the door to more inclusively and understanding.

“They are going to take that knowledge and carry it forward into the future and really have a better understanding of what it means for people with disabilities to have a space like this,” Clark said.

Within the building, community members are able to walk into a space geared to each of their needs. Immediately upon entering, there is a couch to the right with books and noise canceling headphones, and straight ahead is an enrichment station. On the left wall are Montessori busy boards, and to the far left is a spacious bathroom where a wheelchair can easily fit into. On the right wall is a room including a universal changing station with a sink, and the next room is a sensory friendly room.

When you shut the door, you are able to be transported to a quieter, calmer space. On the ceiling are stars and a projection of the galaxy. If you are sitting in the chair, you can choose to look up into space or to your right and see the calming flotation of jelly fish swimming in their water. In front of the chair is a peaceful sunset upon the beach.

A special thank you went out to all the vendors who helped out with the project because they generously donated their time, “heavily discounted” their products, or did not charge for their labor within the project. Clark said when they reached out to the vendors, all of them were excited to be a part of the project. Their handiwork and enthusiasm were appreciated by all, so a sign with all their names will be placed on the outside of the building both commemorating them on their work.

“I cannot thank these vendors enough for their involvement with the project,” Clark said. “We could not have completed this project on time if we didn’t have everybody involved and working diligently to make sure that it happened, so it can be opened for The Great Darke County Fair.”

The space will not only be open during The Darke County Fair, but it will be open during any major event held at the fairgrounds throughout the years.

“That means we are making all events held here at the fairgrounds more accessible and inclusive for everyone,” Clark said.

The project was made possible by all the volunteers and vendors who helped, but also by the Ohio Director of DD, Kim Hauck, who reallocating ARPA funding to allow county boards to apply for funding to make Ohio communities more accessible across Ohio.

“Darke County is receiving $550,000 in grant funding, and this sensory room and universal changing table is just one of the projects we are doing with that funding,” Clark said.

The board also paved pathways within the fairgrounds closer to the animal barns, and they have purchased inclusive equipment. Other projects that will be happening in the future are there are four more universal changing tables that will be installed across the county, there will be the installation of a wheelchair lift, an accessible ramp, and accessible door controls in various buildings.

“The timing of the grant funding was perfect and fit right in with out mission to create a community that is truly Fair For All,” Clark said.

The Great Darke County Fair runs Aug. 16 through 24, and the sensory friendly room will be open during operating hours.

