Ultimate Elvis show coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE — Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall is thrilled to announce the arrival of The Ultimate Elvis Show, starring Tyler Christopher and The Roustabout Showband. This nationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning production promises an unforgettable evening of music, nostalgia, and rock ‘n’ roll excitement.

The event will be held Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the electrifying energy of Elvis Presley’s iconic hits performed live on stage. From “Heartbreak Hotel” to “Suspicious Minds,” Tyler Christopher channels the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll with unmatched charisma and vocal prowess. Backed by The Roustabout Showband, this show promises an authentic tribute that will transport you back to the golden era of rock music.

Secure your seats and relive the magic of Elvis. For ticket information and reservations, visit the ticket link below or visit Eventbrite.com (Search Elvis). Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ultimate-elvis-show-tickets-948371473607