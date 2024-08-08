Ansonia graduate pedals across county at age 60

Former Darke County resident Linda Homan Oldiges puts her back wheel in the Pacific Ocean to begin her journey across the country. Submitted photo

CARMEL, Ind. — Cycling across America has been a lifetime goal for Linda Homan Oldiges. In her words, “Around 12-years-old, I saw a documentary on TV showcasing a group of young adults doing the same thing. It moved me so much, I said, ‘one day I’m going to do that too’! Throughout the years I held onto this dream, telling others of my plan, which usually brought a chuckle. After all, I wasn’t some big cyclist creditable of making such a claim. Life also got really busy with raising four kids and growing a photography business. Still I shared my cycling ambition with my children, wanting them to dare to dream, too.”

At age 50, she finally got a good road bike that fit and cycled more. Becoming an empty nester in her mid 50s allotted her more time to up her game. She decided that if she was going to do this epic ride, she better do it while she still could, making a commitment to achieve her goal by age 60. Oldiges had support from her husband and children. Her middle son even made me a training program for the 2023 year. That summer she completed RAIN (Ride Across Indiana) – 162 miles in one day, RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) – 500 miles in one week, and a century ride, 107 miles from her home in Carmel, Ind. to her childhood home between Rossburg and North Star. Oldiges is a 1982 graduate of Ansonia High School

Oldiges turned 60 in January and it was time. A friend had told her about a group called Woman Tours who supported such rides. It was just for women around her age who had dreamed of accomplishing the same thing. It seemed perfect, as safety was her main concern and she wouldn’t be riding alone. This group encompassed 24 women riders from all across the country, including Alaska, ages 50 to 72. In addition, there were three women guides to support them along the way, one being a chef, that would cook their evening meals. They would also stay in hotels vs. tents.

Oldiges said, “Since this was a big feat for someone my age, not using any type of accommodation like an e-bike, I knew the journey would take much mental and physical perseverance to complete. I thought of others who had to exercise that same perseverance just to get through life. Since I am a photographer that services several high schools, I decided that this was the age group I wanted to help. As a result, I started a PERSEVERANCE Scholarship that would coincide with my ride. It would benefit a graduating high school senior wanting to further their education, but dealing with tragedy, difficult family situations, or tough environments. Kids who work to rise above their challenges instead of succumbing to defeat, definitely deserve a helping hand.”

Oldiges decided on one of the three bike routes developed by Adventure Cycle. Her tour was the Southern Tier. The Southern Tier route across America totaled 3,120 miles. It began in San Diego, Calif. on March 7 and ended in St. Augustine, Fla. on May 1. She said they started by dipping their back tires into the Pacific Ocean, and finished by dipping their front tires into the Atlantic.

She said, “I chose the southern tier route because it’s the one that Woman Tours supports in one tour, and you see the greatest variety of terrain; anything from mountains to dessert, farmland to beaches. It was truly beautiful throughout, but we also saw America’s poverty too, always sad. We traveled through eight states (California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida), but a few of us dipped into Georgia one day too, since we were so close to the state line. It was a truly unique and up-close way to see our great country, something you can only experience from a bicycle.”

Cycling across America wasn’t easy. It was a 56-day journey from start to finish. They pedaled 48 days for an average of 65 miles per day, with eight rest days incorporated in between. Rest days were definitely needed, as they had daily climbs up to 7,000 feet and descents to 5,000 feet. She said, “On these days, they were traveling up mountains and flying down steep grades with tight switch backs and big cliff drops, much scarier for someone like me with only rim brakes. I literally had my life in my hands and you didn’t want those hands cramping. Sometimes I would stop my bike altogether just to gain control.”

Oldiges said they endured all kinds of crazy surfaces from badly deteriorated roads in California to rough chip seal in Texas. “We also experienced much debris in some road shoulders, coming from heavy truck traffic and/or storms. As a result, I had nine flat tires (changing nine tubes) and then replacing both front and back tires before the trip ended. One tire picked up a large screw in the shoulder debris. The other succumbed to general tread wear after traveling so many miles.”

There are many ways to cycle across the U.S., the most independent way being self-supported, meaning you carry your own gear, including a tent for overnights. Some self-supporters opt to find lodging along the way but this can be difficult if you encounter problems and can’t make it to your intended destination. They shared the road with several self-support types, mostly men. The majority of cross-country cyclists ride with some sort of support, whether it be a spouse or friend carrying their belongings in a camper, an organization riding for a shared cause that utilize volunteer housing, or groups like mine that either camp or stay in hotels. Tent camping is probably the most common, as it offers the best affordability and route versatility.

Our group was actually pretty lucky in narrowly missing large-scale tornados and thunderstorms that traveled through the south during their cross-country ride. She said, “We would later see the tremendous amount of damage that they caused when we rode through these areas. I even met a daughter/dad cyclist dual who got stranded for several days in a flooded town after such a storm. Our guides constantly looked out for our safety during dangerous weather. For instance, they pulled us 21 miles early on a very windy 76-mile day from Globe to Safford, Ariz. Wind gusts were so powerful, cyclists were getting blown into traffic. Several days later, going from Las Cruces, New Mexico to El Paso, Texas, our 57-mile ride day got canceled altogether due to 60-mph winds that caused huge dust storms in the area. When shuttling to our destination instead, we could barely see the state sign, welcoming us into Texas. For someone like me whose goal was to ride every inch, these moments were big disappointments, but there were no alternatives.”

Oldiges wrote a daily blog, posting her adventures each night on a public Facebook group for all who wanted to follow her journey. Sometimes posting was extremely challenging with lousy WIFI connections. Family, friends, and even those I didn’t know, read her daily posts. Some even followed to prepare for their own cross-country bike trips. “I would love to say that my writings and photography from a unique travel perspective, was mostly for the reader’s enjoyment, but it was actually more for me. The constant encouragement and supportive comments I received on these updates, is what kept me motivated each day. It was incredible!”

According to Oldiges, the last day of the trip was the best. “We rode into St. Augustine, Fla., gathering at St. John’s Fire Station for a police escort into town. There our family and friends were waiting for us at the beach, cheering us on as we rode the final stretch. My husband, three of my four kids, and their significant others were all there for me. Our bike group ceremoniously dipped our front tires into the Atlantic Ocean, marking the completion of a very big goal. My family made the celebration tremendous, having signs and popping Champaign! It was one of the happiest moments of my life, knowing I completed my biggest goal. It still feels strange to have accomplished something I once thought almost impossible. There are still times in which I almost can’t believe I did it.”

As for her Perseverance Scholarship, Oldiges said she was able to raise $2,500 that went to a Providence Cristo Rey High School senior from Indianapolis. She will attend Indiana University, Indianapolis this fall to study nursing.

I shared my cycling adventure through a public Facebook page that is still accessible today, called BOOMER GRAMMY PEDALING BIKE ACROSS AMERICA! If anyone is interested in doing a bicycle ride across America yourself, or just want to learn more about hers, please feel free to log in and read her daily blog that shares the good, the bad, and the ugly. “If I could convey one take away from my journey, it’s to please not let age stop you from acting on your dreams. We are all capable of doing anything if we believe in ourselves, prepare ourselves, and PERSEVERE toward the goal!”