Apple Farm Service hosting combine clinics

Get more out of your combine by attending the Apple Farm Service combine clinic. Submitted photos Farmers can attend any of the free educational clinics not matter which dealership they normally use. Submitted photos

COVINGTON — If you’re a farmer looking to get the most out of your harvest equipment, then you might want to learn about an upcoming event at your local Apple Farm Service. Apple Farm Service is excited to announce their line-up of combine and header clinics for all area producers. These free informative meetings are a great opportunity for farmers to become more familiar with their equipment and take-home useful knowledge to save themselves from a break down or a service call on their machines.

Topics during these meetings include: pre and post servicing, daily maintenance, field starting advice, operating tips, walk-arounds of current and new models, and others. These clinics are designed to help new and veteran machine operators.

Mark your calendars for the following dates:

Tuesday, Sept. 10 at West College Corner, Ind.

-Case IH Combine Clinic: 10 a.m.-noon

-Drago Corn Head Clinic: Noon-1:30 p.m. (open to all combine colors)

-MacDon Draper Clinic: 1:30-3 p.m. (open to all combine colors)

Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Covington, Ohio

-Geringhoff Corn Head Clinic: 9-10 a.m. (open to all combine colors)

-Case IH Combine Clinic: 10 a.m.-noon

-Drago Corn Head Clinic: Noon-1:30 p.m. (open to all combine colors)

-MacDon Draper Clinic: 1:30-3 p.m. (open to all combine colors)

-New Holland Combine Clinic: 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12 at Washington Court House

-New Holland Combine Clinic: 10 a.m.-noon

-MacDon Draper Clinic: noon-2 p.m. (open to all combine colors)

All clinics are free and open to any producer, no matter which dealership they regularly use. Apple Farm Service’s goal of these meetings is to educate and prepare each operator and owner to get the best yields and lower the chances of downtime this fall. Anyone wanting to attend will need to RSVP by Sept. 3 to give Apple Farm Service ample time to order enough food and plan enough tables and chairs. You can RSVP by signing up online, AppleFarmService.com/Harvest, or calling 937-526-4851 and pressing 0 for the operator.

Apple Farm Service is eager to help your harvest this September with their annual Combine and Header Clinics. If you have more questions please call Kent Holmes, marketing manager, at 937-526-4851 ext 1045, or email at [email protected].