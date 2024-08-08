Brewer makes history again at Lady Tiger Tee

Tri-Village senior Reagan Brewer shot a 74 at the Lady Tiger Tee, breaking the school’s 18-hole scoring record that she set last week with a 77. Provided photo Arcanum senior Emma Rogers took third place individually with a score of 87. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

BRADFORD — The Versailles High School girls golf team hosted the Lady Tiger Invitational on August 8 at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

The Lady Patriots of Tri-Village took second place in the event with a team score of 412. Senior Reagan Brewer was the medalist of the event shooting a 74, another record-breaking score for Brewer. Brewer already broke the school record for lowest 18-hole score last week with a 77. She also shot a 35 in nine holes, another school record.

Arcanum took third place with a team score of 418 and Versailles rounded out the top five with a score of 428. Greenville finished just outside the top five at sixth with a team score of 434.

For Tri-Village, Taylor Begoon finished with a 92 which was the fourth best score in the event. Macey Shetler shot a 115 and Addie Pipenger shot a 131 to round out the scoring for the Lady Patriots. Kaylie Lytle scored a 140.

For Arcanum, Emma Rogers led with an 87 and placed third individually. Brooke Anderson had a 95 and placed sixth. Also scoring for the Lady Trojans were Adalyn Paul with a 106 and Payten Parks with a 130

For Versailles, Ella Porter led with a 76 and finished second individually. Brooke Keiser had a 113, Danielle Francis had a 118 and Madelyn Farver had a 121 to round out the scoring. Allee Grimme scored a 132, Keira Rahm scored a 133 and Lucy Schmitmeyer scored a 138.

For Greenville, Sofia Chrisman led the Lady Wave with a 100. Vera Cox finished just behind Chrisman with a 101. Callee Moore shot a 114 and Taylor Trissel shot a 119 to round out the scoring. Reese Addington finished with a 120 and Erin Winner finished with a 149.

