Call for entries for Art of Recovery 2024

Sidney native Bruce L. Moon will perform “Four Lives – Welcome to the Studio” about his experience as a practicing Art Therapist August 28 at the Historic Sidney Theater to kick off the Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services Art of Recovery Exhibit. Submitted photo

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is accepting entries for its Annual Art of Recovery exhibition of paintings, drawings, photography, poetry and music from our local mental health and recovery system in conjunction with National Recovery Month in September and the Tri-County Board’s Annual Meeting in October.

The art will be displayed in two locations: the Vaccaro-Myers Art Gallery on Edison State Community College’s Piqua campus Sept. 9-26; and at the Tri-County Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy, Oct. 1-25.

The Artists Reception and awards ceremony Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration & Training Center. The exhibit will remain in place and viewable during business hours until Oct. 25.

For this year’s Art of Recovery, the Tri-County Board is presenting a unique opening musical concert Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Sidney Theater. The concert features Sidney native Bruce L. Moon, performing “Four Lives: Welcome to the Studio,” songs and stories about his experience as an Art Therapist.

The concert is free to attend, but reservations are required. Reservations can be requested at www.tcbmds.org/studio or by calling Brad Reed at 937-761-2443.

Theme for Art of Recovery 2024 is “Home.” An artists’ prompt on the Board’s website says: “Home can mean many things: home is a place we run away from and a place we run back to. Home can be a place of comfort or affliction; anchored in ancestors or scratched out of the frontier.” Art may depict or be inspired by the theme, but it is not required to represent the theme.

Artists who have been impacted personally, as a family member or friend, or anyone whose art reflects recovery from mental illness or addiction are invited to submit. Artists display works ranging from painting and drawing to sculpture, mixed media, crafts, photography and poetry. Artists typically reside in Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties, although submissions from other counties are welcomed. Residents of Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties who wish to participate but need financial assistance purchasing art supplies may contact Brad Reed, [email protected] or 937-761-2443, for information. To enter, use the online form at www.tcbmds.org/art. Artists may submit more than one piece, but each must have a separate entry form. Entries must be received by Friday, Sept. 6.

Artists will be contacted with details about how, when and where to bring the physical pieces.