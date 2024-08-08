Commissioners accept levies and percentage share for 2025

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Commissioners accepet levies and percentage share for 2025. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners voted to accept the percentage share of 30 percent for the 2025 year as collected by the Darke County Budget Commissioner. The letter that was sent out to township and village clerks within the county explained how in accordance to section 5747.53 of the Revised Code of Ohio, and House Bill No 111, Darke County Budget Commission certified that their apportionment of the Local Government Fund for the 2025 year as allocated is a total of $514,796.03.

The board initially allocated 95 percent of the estimated monies from Local Government Fund for the year 2024, with the amount of revenue actually received in 2025 to fully be disbursed by the percentages listed above.

“The Budget Commissioner consists of the treasurer of the county, auditor of the county, and prosecutor. They are overseeing the millages on the taxes, so this is part of the millages for our school districts, libraries, and fire districts,” Aultman said.

He said they look at how much money is in the accounts, and then the commission can lower the percentage if they feel there is too much money or keep it the same. Commissioner Holmes added this money is Local Government Funds the state allocates 1.3 or 1.4 percent of the government revenue to the communities.

“That used to be in the three percent range, so there was some tightening of the budgets for the townships and villages that goes back a while now, but those funds will be distributed throughout the county,” Holmes said.

The commissioners also accepted the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commissioner and authorized the necessary tax levies and certifying to the County Auditor. Rates are subject to any additional levies approved by vote. With a fun of Ten Mill Limitation within the General Fund, the county currently has three mills for a $5,400,320 revenue.

The county also approved three no limitation levies: Mental Health Levy with an expiration date of 2031, a mental health levy -CPT, and Tri-County Mental Health levy with an expiration date of 2026. The Mental Health Levy that expires in 2031 is 2 mill levy generating in $1,991,960 in revenue, and the Mental Health Levy -CPT is a 1.3 mill levy generating $1,294,030. The Tri-County levy generates in $661,540 and is a 0.60 mill.

The commissioners accepted them as voted upon before moving on to approve two contracts between themselves and Vancrest Management Corp. for Rest Haven and Brethren Management Services, LLC. These contracts are in relation to the Healthy Aging Grant to allow for senior digital literacy. Both contracts are a sum that is not to exceed $7,372.33. The second parties listed shall submit all invoices no later than Sept. 1 for the digital literacy equipment to be eligible for reimbursement from the grant.

They also agree to audit compliance and provide any documentation required to complete said grant. This is in effort to support internet access and digital literacy services to support social connectedness and the preservation of independence, to include medical appointments using telemedicine via phone or computer, online access to worship services, virtual social activities or educational programs, being socially connected to family and friends through the use of technology, maintaining financial stability though the use of technology, educational training offered to seniors to improve digital literacy, and similar methods to allow seniors to maintain their independence.

The commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 520 S. Broadway in the Administrative Building for their Regular Session meetings starting at 1:30 p.m. These meetings are open and welcome to the public. Questions and comments will be taken at the end of the session, but it is asked that they are kept at two minutes or less.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].