ES director nationally recognized

PIQUA — Paige Kiley, Director of Financial Aid at Edison State Community College, earned the FAAC® designation from the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators’ (NASFAA) accredited Certified Financial Aid Administrator® (CFAA) Program.

The CFAA Program is a first-in-the-industry effort launched in 2019 that validates the skills and knowledge of financial aid professionals at postsecondary institutions nationwide. NASFAA is a nonprofit membership organization representing over 29,000 financial aid professionals at approximately 3,000 colleges, universities, and career schools across the country. NASFAA is the only national association focusing primarily on student aid legislation, regulatory analysis, and training for financial aid administrators.

“Financial aid administrators hold significant responsibility, ranging from ensuring college access for students to protecting the reputation of an institution and maintaining the integrity of federal financial aid programs,” said NASFAA President & CEO Justin Draeger. “The FAAC designation affirms the professional commitment of a financial aid administrator not only to those responsibilities but also their commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards.”

Kiley joins the ranks of an elite group of over 300 other financial aid professionals who earned the FAAC designation after successfully passing a comprehensive knowledge exam and affirming commitment to the standards of ethical behavior that have long been a hallmark of the financial aid profession.

Beginning her career at Edison State in April 2022, Kiley served as the Assistant Director of Financial Aid until August 2022, when she took over as the Director of Financial Aid. Her experience also includes roles in financial aid and student services at Clark State College, and she holds a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration from Tiffin University.

“Financial aid administrators work in a highly regulated, continuously evolving industry where knowledge matters,” said Craig Alan Slaughter, 2023–24 CFAA Program Commission Chair and Director of Financial Aid at Kenyon College. “As part of an inclusive and supportive FAAC community, we commit to the highest standards of professionalism and professional development to support the success of the communities, institutions, and students we serve.”

Learn more about the certification program at nasfaa.org/certification_overview.