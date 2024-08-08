Family thanks community for support

From the Family of Harley Edwin Alexander

We are humbled and grateful for the hundreds of people who shared and participated in honoring Harley’s return home. Many of you donated your time, many donated a remembrance, we received flowers and food. We are reluctant to try to list each of you because we would undoubtedly miss someone.

Still we would like to extend our thanks and deep gratitude to the hundreds of people who were a part of Harley’s return. Many of the organizations and some of the names are listed here:

Tribute Funeral Home and especially Carrie and Eric

The US Navy, the United States Navy Honor Guard and Rifle Corps Chief Beaty and NC1 Hunt

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)

Gaylen Blosser, his photographs, his other photographer and his website, mycountylink.com Dan Stockton and his art work with photographs

Paul Ackley and his drawings

Pastor Tony Price and his wife, Cedar Grove Church Patriot Riders and Joe Maglie

Rolling Thunder Ohio VFW District 3

New Madison American Legion Greenville VFW

Greenville American Legion Greenville Honor Guard

Darke County Veterans Service

Mayor of New Madison, Monyca L Schlecty

Tammy Puff, Representative of Mike DeWine, Governor of Ohio Del Braund, Jr Bagpipes

Ohio State Highway Patrol, Piqua and Dayton posts Darke County Sheriff’s Department

City of Greenville Police Department Dayton Police Department

Dayton Airport

Pittsburg Fire and Rescue Tri Village Rescue Arcanum Fire and Rescue

New Madison Fire Department Greenville Fire Department Greenville Township Rescue Hollansburg Fire and Rescue Farmers Union of Darke County

New Madison Cub Scout Pack 96 and Scouts BSA Troop 96 Channel 22 and Channel 7

Several other journalists who wrote stories and helped us to share Harley’s story Fort Greenville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and Helens Flowers Be You Floral, Jenni Smith

And the countless people who lined the streets to pay respects during the trip from the Dayton Airport to the funeral home, during the procession from the funeral home to Green Mound Cemetery, and who attended the graveside service and stood in the rain the entire time.

Thank you to each and every one who made this event so memorable. Words cannot express the family’s feelings of gratitude for all the respect that each of you shared on this belated 80 year return of our beloved Harley Edwin Alexander. Thank you.