Family thanks community for support

From the Family of Harley Edwin Alexander
We are humbled and grateful for the hundreds of people who shared and participated in honoring Harley’s return home. Many of you donated your time, many donated a remembrance, we received flowers and food. We are reluctant to try to list each of you because we would undoubtedly miss someone.
Still we would like to extend our thanks and deep gratitude to the hundreds of people who were a part of Harley’s return. Many of the organizations and some of the names are listed here:
Tribute Funeral Home and especially Carrie and Eric
The US Navy, the United States Navy Honor Guard and Rifle Corps Chief Beaty and NC1 Hunt
Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)
Gaylen Blosser, his photographs, his other photographer and his website, mycountylink.com Dan Stockton and his art work with photographs
Paul Ackley and his drawings
Pastor Tony Price and his wife, Cedar Grove Church Patriot Riders and Joe Maglie
Rolling Thunder Ohio VFW District 3
New Madison American Legion Greenville VFW
Greenville American Legion Greenville Honor Guard
Darke County Veterans Service
Mayor of New Madison, Monyca L Schlecty
Tammy Puff, Representative of Mike DeWine, Governor of Ohio Del Braund, Jr Bagpipes
Ohio State Highway Patrol, Piqua and Dayton posts Darke County Sheriff’s Department
City of Greenville Police Department Dayton Police Department
Dayton Airport
Pittsburg Fire and Rescue Tri Village Rescue Arcanum Fire and Rescue
New Madison Fire Department Greenville Fire Department Greenville Township Rescue Hollansburg Fire and Rescue Farmers Union of Darke County
New Madison Cub Scout Pack 96 and Scouts BSA Troop 96 Channel 22 and Channel 7
Several other journalists who wrote stories and helped us to share Harley’s story Fort Greenville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and Helens Flowers Be You Floral, Jenni Smith
And the countless people who lined the streets to pay respects during the trip from the Dayton Airport to the funeral home, during the procession from the funeral home to Green Mound Cemetery, and who attended the graveside service and stood in the rain the entire time.
Thank you to each and every one who made this event so memorable. Words cannot express the family’s feelings of gratitude for all the respect that each of you shared on this belated 80 year return of our beloved Harley Edwin Alexander. Thank you.