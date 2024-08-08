Give your used shoes and save lives

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Church of the Brethren is sponsoring another shoe collection during the month of August for its eighth consecutive year.

WaterStep is a non-profit in Louisville, Ky., who uses the proceeds from shoe drives to develop and manufacture technology to bring safe water to the two billion people in the world who still need it.

Athletic shoes seem to be the highest in demand but all types of shoes will be accepted (except those with mold or mildew on them). Your shoes can be new, lightly used or even heavily used. WaterStep provides life-saving technology and education to people in developing countries who lack safe drinking water. Your donation of shoes will literally save lives.

WaterStep collects all our shoes and sells them to a company that pays for them by weight. Proceeds are used to fund safe water projects all over the world. The shoe collection drive will last the entire month of August.

Spread the word! If you go to garage sales, let them know they can donate their unsold shoes to WaterStep. Drop-off times will be Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville. You can leave shoes under the canopy on the north side of the church all other times through August. Let’s help save lives by donating unused shoes in exchange for safe, clean drinking water.