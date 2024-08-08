Powell’s Save Women’s Sports Act can go into effect

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jena Powell’s (R-Arcanum) “Save Women’s Sports Act” was upheld recently in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

“The Save Women’s Sports Act is a fairness issue for women,” said Powell. “This law will ensure that every little girl who works hard to make it on a podium is not robbed of her chance by a biological male competing against her in a biological female sport. We want every little girl to achieve her athletic dream here in the state of Ohio.”

Judge Michael Holbrook ruled that HB 68 is constitutional, vacating the temporary injunction on H.B. 68.

Sponsored by Rep. Gary Click, H.B. 68 also includes the SAFE Act which protects minors from experimental, sterilizing, and irreversible transgender procedures.

Judge Holbrook’s ruling cleared the path for H.B. 68, including the Save Women’s Sports Act, to go into effect.