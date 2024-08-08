They are from the government are here to help

By Marilyn Delk

DCCA News

One of the Ronald Reagan’s most memorable quotes—”Nine of the most terrifying words in the English language are I am from the government and I am here to help”— is simply not universally true. While I understand the sources of that sentiment, I am also sure that the President never sought help from the Ohio Arts Council, the state agency created in 1965 to encourage and support the arts.

The Ohio Arts Council definitely is here to help. Darke County Center for the Arts is among those who have benefitted from that help, having recently once again been granted operating support funds that help provide sustainability to the local organization, as well as fee support enabling DCCA to pay the asking price of excellent Ohio-based performing artists, including the musicians who recently entertained so mightily at the festive Barbecue and Blues event on Greenville Public Library’s lawn, as well as performers in programs planned for DCCA’s Artists Series, Coffee House Series, Family Theatre Series, and Arts In Education presentations in the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

My initial encounter with OAC came during my time as DCCA Executive Director when I at first fearfully applied for needed state funding to augment funds provided locally so that the outstanding artists I hoped to present to local audiences could get paid their asking price. Having dealt with other state agencies in vastly different stages of my checkered career history, I was highly skeptical of the apparent willingness of the OAC staff to be of assistance in obtaining the money I was seeking; but I gradually came to the realization that they really were there to help me! They actually offered suggestions as to how I could re-phrase or re-configure so that I might be awarded a higher amount by the panel of jurors who would review and judge applications.

The stated mission of the Ohio Arts Council is to “fund and support quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.” OAC works to provide leadership as well as to be a voice for the arts, transforming people and communities by providing financial assistance to artists and art organizations through various grants and offering services that enhance the growth of the arts throughout the state. Included in the far-ranging reach of OAC funds is the Ohio State Fair, where art takes the stage beside agriculture and entertainment, featuring a diverse showcase of visual arts, performances, and interactive exhibits reflecting Ohio’s rich artistic heritage.

Due credit for the artistic riches reaching all 88 Ohio counties must also be given to government officials who create the state budget from which these grant funds are drawn. Governor Mike DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and members of the Ohio General Assembly have steadfastly demonstrated their support for the arts, acknowledging the importance of the arts to society and making Ohio a national leader in artistry and creativity by investing a significant amount of funding in communities throughout the Buckeye State.

Ohio is not alone in acknowledging the importance of the arts to society; every state in our nation has a designated arts agency, demonstrating the universal knowledge that the arts are a necessary component of vibrant communities. State arts agencies are funded not only by state legislatures, but also receive financial assistance from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The arts put people to work, produce tax revenue, and stimulate business, as well as ignite imaginations. Having been proven to boost academic achievement and foster physical, mental and emotional health, the arts connect us to others and uplift spirits. The arts have the power to inspire, to educate, to enrich lives.

As we look forward to a new season of artistic presentations from DCCA, gratitude should be bestowed upon those from our state government who regularly demonstrate their belief in the transformative power of the arts, making it possible for the arts to work magic in lives locally and throughout the state. Actually, President Reagan had it wrong; there are truly many people from the government who are here to help.