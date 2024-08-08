Two injured in crash near Greenville

Darke County Sheriff Deputies, Gettysburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On Aug. 7, at approximately 6:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Gettysburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, and Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the 6900 block of State Route 571 in reference to an accident with injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2006 Chrysler driven by Regina Bailey, 65, of Greenville was traveling northwest on State Route 571 and was attempting to make a left turn into a private drive. A white 2016 Ram 1500 driven by Tonya Louk, 26, of London, was also traveling northwest on State Route 571 and attempted to pass Ms. Bailey as she was turning. The two vehicles struck and left the roadway. Ms. Louk struck a utility pole before coming to rest. Ms. Louk and Ms. Bailey were treated at the scene and were transported to Wayne ER with minor injuries by Arcanum Rescue.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.