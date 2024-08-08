Working with with licensed commercial contractors

COLUMBUS — Business is booming in Ohio and the summer season means even more construction is happening around the state. As that work gets underway, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Industrial Compliance is highlighting the importance of commercial outfits making sure they work only with the state’s nearly 11,000 properly licensed contractors.

According to recent report by U.S. News & World Report, one in 10 Americans has fallen victim to some kind of contractor scam. Whether it’s regarding a commercial or residential project, it’s important to know who you are working with to help ensure your investment is protected.

All commercial contractors working in Ohio must be licensed through the Department of Commerce’s Ohio Construction Industry Licensing Board (OCILB). This 17-member board is responsible for licensing qualified electrical, HVAC, plumbing, hydronics, and refrigeration contractors who have successfully passed their licensing exam. The OCILB currently licenses more than 10,600 commercial contractors who are qualified to do work in Ohio.

If a commercial entity works with an unlicensed contractor, not only are they breaking the law, but they could face substantial liability risks, especially if a worker is injured on the job and the unlicensed contractor doesn’t have workers’ compensation. In addition, an unlicensed contractor could sue a property owner for damage if they get hurt on the job, including for medical bills, legal fees, and lost wages.

In addition, if an unlicensed contractor’s work is not satisfactory, they are not bound by anything that requires them to fix their mistakes. As a result, the property owner may have to pay for someone else to make the necessary repairs. Working with an unlicensed contractor could also negatively impact property value since only licensed contractors can attain necessary permits. If a project is completed without acquiring the necessary permits, that can impact the value of the property.

To make sure you are working with a licensed commercial contractor, the OCILB has developed an online license lookup that allows Ohioans to check a commercial contractor and verify they are licensed with the state. If someone is working with a commercial contractor and discovers they are not licensed through the state, they should submit a complaint to the OCILB by calling 614-644-3493 or by using its online complaint submission system.

While the OCILB regulates commercial contractors, residential contractors are regulated by local building departments. In many cases, local building departments will require OCILB licenses for any commercial or residential permit. If a residential property is not within the jurisdiction of a local building department, the state fills in through the Division of Industrial Compliance’s Bureau of Building Code Compliance.

Complaints regarding residential contractors should be directed to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Section and/or the local building department.