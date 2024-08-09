Clang graduates from PG

Katherine Clang

HOLLANSBURG — Katherine Clang, of Hollansburg and formerly of Paris, Ky. has graduated from Purdue Global with a Master of Science in Human Services.

Clange has been the president of the human services club at Purdue Global. She has also been a Peer Mentor and has served as president of the Society of Collegiate Leadership and Achievement honor society and the Tau Upsilon Alpha honor society (national organization for human service honor society).

According to Rebekah Haight, “She has always been so active in her community, supportive of others, incredibly kind, compassionate and demonstrates such a strong work ethic.” Haight continued, “In the time I have been able to get to know Katherine, she has dedicated a lot of time to her studies, obtaining certifications, and to work towards hwer future career goals. It has been inspiring to watcher her grow and to see her level of commitment.”