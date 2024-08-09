Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

July 15

ASSAULT: At 8:35 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a fight that occurred around 8:20 p.m. The victim stated she was walking with her friend on Fifth Street when they were approached by a male and female. The female approached the victim and told her to stop staring at her, to which the victim replied she wasn’t. The victim stated the female then began to punch her multiple times in the head and in the back. There were no visible injuries, but the victim’s mother stated she had a small bump on the back of her head, which officers did not observe. During the altercation, the male had pulled out a knife, dropped it, picked it back up, and put it into his pocket. The mother stated she wanted to pursue charges against the female for the incident, but she later changed her mind. A written statement from the female was unable to be obtained. Follow up will be done in this case.

July 16

DOMESTIC: At 12:11 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Winchester Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. Both parties stated the male counterpart had been in a verbal argument with his son over leaving for a birthday party. The son began pushing the chair the male was sitting in. The female witness stated she attempted to step between the two in order to separate them. She said the son continued to push through her, so she slapped him in the face to defend her father. Officers spoke to the son who said he was in a verbal argument with his dad over leaving for a birthday party. While they were arguing, his sister slapped him in the face and that is when he pushed the chair his dad was sitting in. No party had visible injuries, and due to conflicting stories and lack of injuries, there will be no charges in this case. All parties stayed at the residence together.

THEFT: At 2:17 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a theft that occurred elsewhere in the city. The female complainant stated she worked as a caretaker for the male victim. She said he is non verbal, is on feeding tubes, and requires 24/7 care at his residence. While she was going through his recent bank records, she noticed a mobile transaction from McDonald’s on June 29th for $32.09. She stated she could not find a receipt, which they are required to keep. It was also stated that the victim is not able to eat McDonald’s due to his tube, and that nobody was authorized to make this transaction. The only other employee taking care of the victim on that date was another female. Officers were unable to make contact with said other female in order to speak to her. The bank receipt will be attached to the report, and this case will need further investigation.

July 17

WANTED PERSON: At 11:38 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of East Main Street to serve a misdemeanor warrant for Jeffery Franklin. He had a warrant out of Miami County for failure to appear on a traffic offense. He was arrested and transported to the intersection of State Route 36 and State Route 721 where he was released to a Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]