Honoring American heroes with flags made by American workers

By Sherrod Brown

U.S. Senate

On July 30th, the president signed our new law: the All-American Flag Act.

Until now, the flags flown at military installations and government buildings, and even the flags that, tragically, are given to families of fallen servicemembers, were not required to be completely made in America.

They only had to use 50 percent American materials. That means that half of the materials in American flags that our women and men in uniform fight under could be made in China.

The All-American Flag Act will change that. It will require the federal government to buy flags that are made entirely in America, with 100% American-made materials – whether it’s the flags at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, NASA’s Glenn Research Center, or flying over post offices in communities across Ohio.

This is really simple: American taxpayer dollars should support American workers. That’s true whether it’s the iron and steel in a bridge, or the fabric in a flag.

It’s why I fought alongside Senator Portman to make sure the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has the strongest-ever Buy America rules. And it’s why I worked with Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine to pass this bill.

We need to produce the symbol of our country in a way that honors American workers and American manufacturers. And that’s exactly what this new law does.