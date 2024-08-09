Local Briefs

Women’s Night at the Fair

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Group will host a Women’s Night at the Fair on Thursday, Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m., at the Darke County Democratic Tent next to the Coliseum. They will be showing their support for Kamala Harris. Bring a positive attitude, a smile, good cheer, your mom, daughter, grandma, aunt, sister, friend or a neighbor lady. They believe it’s time to celebrate this moment with hope that a new day is dawning, and a woman’s vote can change the world.

Bradford BoE meetings

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District’s Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website, www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law. The district will also hold a public hearing to discuss the use of federal Special Education IDEA part B funds and Title 1 and Title II funds, and how they will be used. The interested general public is welcome to attend to give input for intended use of the funds.

Deadline for Domestic Arts

GREENVILLE — The deadline for entries in the Domestic Arts department is fast approaching. Please go to www.darkecountyfair.com to enter your items before noon on Tuesday, Aug. 13. All entries MUST be entered online. Entry drop off will be Wednesday, Aug. 14 from noon to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon.