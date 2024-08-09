MV BoE prepares for school year

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education met for its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 5, in the Board Office Conference Room. The following are highlights of the meeting.

Under administrator’s reports, the elementary report showed the third grade ELA (Early Learning Assessment) scores weren’t as high as they hoped but are still ahead of the state average.

In the junior/high school report, a review the summer retreat was given and the staff is getting ideas from several other leaders in the area.

Items approved:

The board approved the authorization of the administration to admit tuition students into MV Schools throughout the 2024-2025 school year if so recommended and approved by the superintendent. The board approved the tuition rate for the 2024-2025 school year as determined by ODE.

The town bus stops for the 2024-2025 school year were approved.

The Substitute Teacher Listing approved by the Darke County ESC for the 2024-2025 school year was approved by the board.

Craig Spitler was approved as the Technical Supervisor to meet the EPA requirements for the 2024-2025 school year. Josh Link’s services as a Class I Certified 1-74-94 Operator for the wastewater system was approved by the board for the 2024-2025 school year.

The following 2024-2025 supplemental one-year contracts were approved by the Board: Ashley Austerman – Art Club Advisor and SADD Advisor (1/2), Emily Clark – Elementary Student Council (1/2), Sara Smith – Elementary Student Council (1/2), Luke McKeeth – Foreign Language Club Advisor, Ryan McGlothlin – Freshman Class Advisor, Christi Hummel – H.S. Student Council (1/2), Ashley Ryan – H.S. Student Council (1/2), Mindy Longfellow – H.S. Yearbook Advisor, Sandy Denniston – JH Class Field Trip Coordinator, Jodi Humphries – JH Student Council (1/2), Tricia Seubert – JH Student Council (1/2) and SADD Advisor (1/2), Kim Hershey – Junior Class Advisor, NHS Advisor, Science Club Advisor and Senior Class Advisor, Krista Hoggatt – Sophomore Class Advisor (1/2) and HS Boys’ Basketball Concession Supervisor and Andrew King – Sophomore Class Advisor (1/2).

The Board approved to contract transportation services for one junior high student for the 2024-2025 School Year.

Winchester, Wagoner and Mrs. Kemp were approved by the board to allow and/or transport students to events or lunches in and around Union City, Ind. during the 2024-2025 school year. They also approved MV staff to take field trips in Randolph County during the 2024-2025 school year. The board approved any out-of-state athletic events and/or overnight trips during the 2024-2025 school year that may pertain to OHSAA State Tournaments for students, coaches and driver(s). Lause was approved by the board to transport the MH class to Union City, Ind. throughout the 2024-2025 school year when instructionally needed.

Kemp was approved by the board with the CCIP Coordinator stipend for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Substitute Rates for Classified and Certified Staff were approved for the 2024-2025 school year. The Certified Substitute Rate will be $110.00 per day (up from $100 last school year). The Classified Substitute Hourly Rates are as follows: Attendant $11.89 (up from $11.08 last school year), Para Professionals $13.49 (up from $12.61 last school year), Secretaries $13.84 (up from $12.94 last school year), Cooks $13.09 (up from $12.23 last school year), Custodians $16.97 (up from $16.47 last school year) and Bus Drivers $18.22 (up from $17.72 last school year).

A resolution for an elementary student’s transportation to and from the Ohio School for the Deaf as approved by the Board for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board approved salary schedule changes for the following employees beginning with the 2024-2025 school year: Jessica Schlater to Masters+20 and Jamie Wisner to BS150

Kim Berger was approved by the board, pending background check, with a one-year classified contract as a cook for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board approved Ashley Ryan’s years of experience to be moved from 5 years to 8 years on the Master Salary Schedule effective with the 2024-2025 school year.

The board approved the ticket taker pay for sporting events for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board approved an agreement between the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Mississinawa Valley Local School District for the 2024-2025 school year for a School Resource Officer.

Two community members were approved by the Board with one-year co-curricular contracts pending background checks for the 2024-2025 school year; Rusty Oliver – Asst. Varsity HS Football Coach and Scott Amspaugh – Asst. Varsity HS Football Coach.

The board accepted, with regret, the resignation for retirement of Mrs. Roxanne Stocksdale, Guidance Secretary. June 30, 2025 will be her last work day.

The board approved Makenna Guillozet as a volunteer with the high school dance team and high school cheerleading program for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board accepted, with regret, the resignation of Jeff Slyder, bus driver and mechanic, effective immediately.

Mississinawa Valley will begin the new school year on Aug. 28.