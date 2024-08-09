Tubas to typewriters at Sunday concert

The Greenville Municipal Concert Band and Jazz Band hold concerts throughout the summer at the Marling Band Shell on Sunday evenings. File photo

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert Band (GMCB) will once again present a free concert at the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville Park on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. The concerts are an excellent way to get out and enjoy the park and family while listening to great music.

This week the GMCB will present music that features members and sections of the band. From tubas to typewriters, this concert will have something for everyone and promises to be very entertaining. Concerts in the park are free and open to the public. Most of the brush and logs have been removed from the parking lot so now there is loads of parking available. Plenty of bench seating is available or you are welcome to bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the music and park. Bring a friend and enjoy the show.