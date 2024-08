Ella Porter poses with her medal after taking first individually. Provided photo

CELINA — The Versailles girls golf team took fifth place at the Celina Invitational on August 9 at Celina Lynx Golf Course.

Ella Porter was the medalist of the event shooting a 76. Danielle Francis shot a 106, Brooke Keiser shot a 121 and Madelyn Farver shot a 124 to round out the scoring. Keira Rahm also competed and had a 145.

The Lady Tigers will start match play with a home match at Stillwater Valley Golf Course against Parkway on August 12 at 4:30 p.m.