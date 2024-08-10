By Timothy Johnson

Preacher’s Point

It is back-to-school time in my neck of the woods. Every school in the county begins the new academic year this week.

This week’s column will discuss teaching the Bible to children but does not advocate bringing it into public schools; the main emphasis will be getting it back into homes.

My opinion of the Bible in public schools differs from that of most Christians. On the one hand, the children of America could use a good dose of Scripture’s moral code. On the other hand, I have concerns about how the schools would teach the Bible. Would creation be taught as fact, theory, or myth? The same holds for Noah’s ark. Would stories such as David and Goliath be taught as fables or history? The main premise of David and Goliath is that through faith in God, we can conquer the giants in our lives, those situations that seem to overwhelm us. Would that premise be changed from faith in God to belief in yourself? Would Jesus walking on water, or His raising the dead, be taught as fact or folklore? Would the resurrection of Jesus Christ be taught as historical fact or religious propaganda?

Even if the decision to teach the Bible in public schools rests in the local school board instead of at the state or national level, these questions still persist. Maybe the question Christians should ask is not if the Bible should be in public schools but whether it is better that the Scriptures be taught in error or not at all.

America needs an infusion of the Bible into her homes. The same commandment God gave Israel applies to all nations. Deuteronomy 6:4-7, “Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God is one LORD: And thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might. And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.”

Putting that passage in other terms, we are to love God so much that He is part of every aspect of our lives, and we teach that to our children 24/7. This concept is genuine in many American families, except for the God part. Insert sports, movies, social media, math, education, science, politics, money, making a living, fame, or any of dozens of other topics in the place of God. You will have the typical American family.

I have told this story before, but it bears repeating here.

Twelve years ago, I was walking in a parade. The group behind me was a church that had a float. On the float was a man hanging on a cross, portraying Christ’s crucifixion. We had barely started when a ten to twelve-year-old girl asked her mom, “Why is that man hanging up there.” A few more steps and I heard the same question from the other side of the street. Then again and again. I started counting. The parade route was about one mile. When my count reached 40, I couldn’t count anymore. One mom answered, “That’s church stuff, you don’t need to know about that.”

Even an atheist would recognize a man hanging on a cross as a representation of Jesus Christ, but not American ten-year-olds. Instead of a 24/7 presence in our homes, God has a 0/0 influence in our homes. That parade was twelve years ago. Many of those kids have children of their own now or will have in a few short years. The odds of Bible discussion, when they sit, walk, lay down, or get up, are slim at best.

Christians, we need to remove the beam from our eyes and return the Bible to our hearts and homes.

The passage from Deuteronomy above is progressive. Teaching God’s Word to children 24/7 will not happen until the parents love the LORD their God with all their heart, soul, and might.

Parents, return to God. Your children and your homes depend on you.

Preacher Johnson is the Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County Indiana. Website: www.preachers-point.com; Email: [email protected]; Mail: 25 W 1200 N; Kingman IN 47952. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Timothy-Preacher-Johnson-101171088326638. All Scripture KJV.