Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

July 12

WANTED PERSON: At 11:38 p.m. officers received information about a wanted subject being home in his residence. A welfare check was called on Jesse York in regards to him sending a message to another stating he will use his rifle and 9 mm gun to shoot anyone outside his house. Upon officer’s arrival, they made several attempts to make contact with York at the front door. He could be seen walking back and forth in the residence, in the upstairs window, drinking a clear bottle of liquor. A warrant to search inside the residence was obtained. York was found in the upstairs attic, and he was arrested for a warrant on a domestic violence charge. Due to York not responding to the multiple attempts to contact him, remaining in the residence and having to evacuate the surrounding area, York was charged with inducing panic, due to causing serious public inconvenience and alarm which resulted in residents having to leave their homes in the middle of the night for their safety.

July 15

CPO VIOLATION: At 9 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Winchester Avenue in reference to a phone harassment complaint. Officers spoke to a male who stated his wife/ex-wife who he has a civil protection order (CPO) against messaged and called him numerous times starting at 6 a.m. that day. The male stated the phone calls and messages were through an app called “textnow”. He believed it was her based off what was said in the messages. When he messaged the number stating “this is a CPO Violation”, the person responded back with “grow up you chickens*** why can’t you be civil and no actually it’s not it ended the 9th and what no drama” before stating they wanted to see how the child is doing. The suspect also sent messages about having not bothered them for a year, and she also sent a voice recording that was confirmed to be the suspect’s voice. Officers tried to contact the female multiple times, but to no avail. The CPO was filed on Sept. 25th, and has an expiration date of Sept. 19, 2024. The male filled out a statement, screenshots of the messages, and the voice recordings were all taken into evidence. A citation for Denora Greek will be served once she is located.

July 17

DISORDERLY: Officers responded to E. Russ Road and Wagner Avenue in reference to a traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers learned that a traffic crash did not occur, but a road rage incident did take place. The male complainant stated he was southbound on Wagner Avenue making a left turn onto East Russ Road. The vehicle in front of his was described as a Green Chevy Astro van. He stated that the van would not make the turn. He used his horn to signal for the vehicle to make the turn, and the other driver gave him the middle finger and made the turn. The van came to a complete stop on East Russ Road and “parked in the roadway”. The driver of the van got out of his vehicle and came towards the victim. The victim stated they were only yelling at each other at first but then the driver kicked him in the stomach. A shoe print was observed on his shirt. The victim caught the male’s leg, and he shoved him to the ground. The driver then returned to his vehicle while the victim was calling 911. The victim stated he did not want to pursue assault charges at that time. Two pairs of glasses from the driver were found on the ground. Two witnesses also came forward to state the same story.

July 23rd

DOMESTIC: At 9:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 East Fourth Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The victim stated that she had come home to get some clothes as she was staying with her parent. When she arrived, her ex-boyfriend, Quentic Vaughan who they share a child with together, began arguing over money that she had received from someone else. She showed officers a video that she had recorded in her pocket. In the video, they could hear Vaughan and he having a verbal argument. During which, he stated that if she did not tell him where she got the money from, he would “break her jaw”. She stated that she felt threatened by this and believed he would act upon it. She stated Vaughan did push her into a wall and grabbed her by the hair. He stated they were in an argument when she got there but never put his hands on her. He denied saying his threat, but when officers told him it was recorded, Vaughan stated he might have said that due to him being upset. He was issued a citation.

July 24

DISORDERLY: At 5:19 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of North Gray Avenue in reference to a disorderly. The female complainant advised her ex-boyfriend, Jimmie McDowell, was at her apartment attempting to retrieve property. While enroute to the GPD to speak with the complainant, dispatch advised one of the neighbors had called stating McDowell was now making verbal threats against them. At North Gray, officers observed McDowell on the sidewalk speaking with two of the neighbors, who were on the front porch. As officers exited the cruiser, a silver minivan quickly approached and pulled towards the sidewalk where McDowell was standing. The driver exited the vehicle while screaming, and he later identified as another neighbor and father of the complainant’s children. The father stated that McDowell does not live at the address, and he is attempting to get property out of the house that the complainant had already taken to McDowell’s storage unit. The father and McDowell continued to escalate, and more officers were called to the scene. McDowell removed himself from the sidewalk and stated he hadn’t been living there for months, but that he wanted to retrieve the rest of his property and be on his way. He believed the complainant broke into his storage unit and took property out of it. He had no evidence of this and didn’t want to fill out a report. He told officers he had a “large black tote” and other miscellaneous items, as well as his “weed”. Neighbors stated that when McDowell arrived, he began throwing and kicking the ten potted plants the complainant had on the front porch. When approached, McDowell began threatening to kill the neighbor, as well as threaten to burn down the house. When questioned, McDowell admitted to breaking all the potted plants but denies threatening anyone. The complainant arrived back on scene, and she stated her children are the only residents of this address. She believed she moved all his property into his storage unit but would be willing to walk through the apartment with him and officers. She stated she wanted to press charges reference damages to everything on the porch which was about $700 worth. McDowell retrieved multiple jars of marijuana, large empty water jugs, large plastic totes of soil and miscellaneous items from inside the residence. McDowell was warned for trespass from the address, and he left in the vehicle he arrived in. The father was warned for disorderly conduct, and McDowell will be cited when he is located again.

