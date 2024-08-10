Love of fair and tractors created winning photo

Jackson’s, age three, favorite part of the fair is seeing the tractors and insists they go see them every time they go to the fair. Nicki Monnin

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — A love for the fair, and tractors, is how this year’s photo came about. Nicki Monnin, the photographer of this year’s winning cover photo contest, has been going to the Great Darke County Fair ever since she can remember, and without fail, goes nearly every day. She is passing that love of the fair along to her two children, ages three and one.

The photo was selected by The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird photo contest sponsor GNB Banking Centers. Their team looked through every photo that was submitted and discussed each photo before making their decision. Monnin not only has her photo on the cover of the annual Daily Avocate/The Early Bird Fair Magazine, but she will also receive a $150 cash prize.

Nicki’s oldest son, Jackson, is featured in the photograph making a funny face. He is the son of Nicki and Spencer Monnin.

Nicki explained that Jackson loves tractors. Her sister’s booth is near the tractors and every time they go to the fair and stop by the booth, Jackson is insistent they go and see the tractors. As for the funny face Jackson has in the picture, Nicki said he loves to make a funny face every time they take his picture.

Nicki realizes that going and walking around the fair every day means she is seeing a lot of the same things every day and every year, but she wouldn’t miss. She said it is a great time to go and see old friends and get caught up on what is happening with their lives. Her plans are to do the same again this year and she wouldn’t want to miss it.

Nicki was born and raised in Greenville and even participated in 4-H for a couple of years.

You can see some of the other entries in this edition of the Daily Advocate/The Early Bird’s Fair Magazine.

The Reader’s Choice winner, sponsored by Edison State Community College, is announced in an advertisement in this magazine. Worch Lumber of Versailles sponsored the Honorable Mention prize. That picture will also appear in an advertisement in this magazine. The Reader’s Choice winner received $75 and Honorable Mention received $50.