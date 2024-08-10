Preregister for used tire recycling

Preregistration for used tire recycling begins Aug. 28. Metro Creative Services

GREENVILLE — Darke County Solid Waste District will be hosting its annual Used Tire Recycling Collection Day on Sept. 18, but you must be preregistered. The program is held with cooperation from the Darke County Board of Commissioners, Darke County Policy Committee, Darke County Engineer, Darke County Highway Garage, Darke County Adult Probation, Darke County Common Pleas Court, Environmental Division of the Darke County Health Department and Rumpke Employees.

This event is for Darke County residents, farmers, municipalities and townships only. Preregistration will be held Aug. 28 through Sept. 13 at the Darke County Solid Waste Office, 684 Wagner Ave., Suite C, Greenville. No preregistration will be accepted after Sept. 13, no exceptions. The office will be closed on Sept. 2 for the Labor Day holiday. Participants will be required to provide a valid driver’s license or state issued photo identification card. You will be assigned a specific time for drop off. They will try to accommodate a time that is convenient for you. The event will be held at the Rumpke Transfer Station, 5474 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, Greenville.

There is a limit of 10 tires, no matter the combination, per address. The cost is $2 per tire for passenger tires. There is a $20 fee per tractor tire and an $8 fee for semi tires. Tire fees must be prepaid at registration on or before Sept. 18. Remove all rims from tires before taking them to Rumpke. Keep passenger tires separate from tractor tires for easier unloading. All tires must be secured and tarped before arriving at the recycling facility unless you have an enclosed vehicle. Untarped loads can be refused.

They cannot accept tires from junkyards, garages, auto repair shops, tire, automobile, truck and farm equipment dealerships, motorcycle/atv repair shops or dealership or commercial trucking/hauling businesses.