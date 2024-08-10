Road closing near Rumpke

GREENVILLE — The section of Jaysville-St. Johns Road between Rumpke’s Transfer Station at 5474 Jaysville-St. Johns Road and Sebring Warner Road will be closed to all thru traffic starting Aug. 12.

The road is expected to remain closed for two to four weeks, as crews work to connect a sewer line at Rumpke’s Waste & Recycling new facility. Unlike with previous road closures, the road will not reopen on nights and weekends.

“We hope this to be the last road closure during the project,” said Noel Moomey, region manager. “We appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Rumpke’s Transfer Station will remain open during construction and accessible from the south.

Rumpke is currently constructing a new hauling office and maintenance garage on its site. The 19,275 square foot facility is a $7 million investment by the company. It is anticipated to open late 2024 or early 2025.