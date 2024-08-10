SOCHE announces Lunch & Learn Webinar Series

COLUMBUS — The Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) has announced that it will host a series of nine virtual “lunch-and-learns” throughout the 2024-25 school year. Offered during the noon hour on weekdays via the SOCHE Zoom platform, these events are open to everyone interested in education-focused professional development.

Designed to showcase the institutional knowledge that is present across SOCHE’s 22 member campuses, this webinar series offers broad professional development opportunities for anyone involved in education. Topics covered include ways to increase student engagement; artificial intelligence (AI); effective communication; cultural competence and belonging; inclusive classrooms; providing career guidance to students, and more. This is the fifth consecutive year that SOCHE has hosted a series of virtual lunch-and-learns for its members.

Dr. Cassie Barlow, president of SOCHE, remarked, “The SOCHE lunch-and-learn series offers valuable training on pertinent and timely topics, all designed to enhance the expertise of our member faculty, staff, and administrators. We are delighted by the sustained interest in our program, both from presenters and attendees. This year, the number of presentation proposals submitted surpassed that of any previous year.”

Formed in 1967, Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education is a consortium of 22 colleges and universities located throughout Ohio. SOCHE is the regional leader for higher collaboration, engaging with educational institutions and industry to transform the economy through the education and employment of students in southwest Ohio. See more at www.soche.org

2024-2025 SOCHE Lunch and Learn Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 26, from 12-1 p.m. ET

Brain-Based Career Development

Aaron Sturgill – Ohio University

Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 12-1 p.m. ET

An Instructor’s Approach to AI-Enhanced Student Career Growth

Heather Nester and Stephen Amundson – University of Cincinnati

Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 12-1 p.m. ET

Professional Love Languages

Paige Kiley – Edison State Community College

Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 12-1 p.m. ET

5 Steps for Educators to Build a Social Media Presence

Angelica Kennedy – Cincinnati State Technical & Community College

Thursday, Jan. 23, from 12-1 p.m. ET

Community Norms: Building a Foundation to Engage in Difficult Conversations

Mo Burke, Dr. Jason Combs, Dr. Julio Quintero, and Megan Woolf — University of Dayton

Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 12-1 p.m. ET

Strategies for Enhancing Student Engagement in the Classroom

Dr. Rita Kumar and Dr. Brenda Refaei – University of Cincinnati Blue Ash

Thursday, March 13, from 12-1 p.m. ET

Why Cultural Competence and Cultural Humility Matter for Belonging

Dr. María I. Ortiz – University of Cincinnati

Tuesday, April 8, from 12-1 p.m. ET

Facilitating Inclusive Classroom Climates to Optimize Teaching and Learning

Aja Bettencourt-McCarthy, Amy Koshoffer, and Dr. Tiffany Grant – University of Cincinnati

Wednesday, May 14, from 12-1 p.m. ET

Leadership: Theory and Practice

Dr. Amanda McLellan – Wittenberg University