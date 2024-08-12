EverHeart plans grief support groups

Participants shared foods that reminded them of their loved ones at a grief support meeting hosted by EverHeart Hospice. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — As part of EverHeart Hospice’s weekly grief support group meeting in April, members and facilitators brought food and drinks that reminded them of their loved ones. They ate and shared stories of the past, hopes for the future, and gratitude for their eight weeks together.

Caitlyn Bowling, Bereavement Coordinator with EverHeart Hospice, shared she received all sorts of feedback from members who attended either the Greenville or Coldwater meetings, describing how “this support group was more help than I thought it would be,” as well as how it was so “worthwhile to attend.” During group meetings members surround themselves with other individuals who have experienced a significant loss, leading another member to share that “You feel relief because other people are in the same boat as you.”

The idea of attending a support group can be incredibly daunting, but it is also something that has made a huge impact on the lives of those who have attended. It can be a very rewarding experience, helping those in our community feel a little less alone in their grief. The one piece of consistent feedback we receive the most as an organization following the end of these grief support groups is how group members were hesitant at first to join but were so glad they did.

Their eight-week support groups will be returning in September to Greenville and Coldwater. The group in Greenville will be every Wednesday from Sept. 11 to Oct. 30, from 2:30-4 p.m., in Community Room #2 by the Harrison Street Entrance of Wayne HealthCare.

Their group in Coldwater will be every Thursday from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31, from 2:30-4 p.m. in the Luken Room at Mercer Health. If anyone is interested in attending either group, they ask that they RSVP before the first meeting by calling (937) 316-0005.

There are also other opportunities for grief support services in both Darke and Mercer counties beyond their eight-week program. This includes the monthly evening groups in Greenville held on the first Wednesday of each month and will also be starting in Coldwater in October on the last Thursday of each month (Oct. 31). These groups do not require an RSVP and are in a more casual setting.

In the meantime, if you need additional grief support outside our available groups, we encourage you to contact their Bereavement team at [email protected] or call (937) 316-0005. As always, EverHeart Hospice provides all bereavement support, groups, and events at no cost thanks to contributions and grants received in the communities they serve.

Thank you again to those who have participated in our grief support groups thus far! They cannot wait to see what the future holds as they continue expanding their Bereavement Program and providing support to those in their service area.