Five WOAC teams compete in Blazer Invitational

Tri-Village freshman Brecken Gray finished in the top ten individually with an 82. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Bradford senior Treyl Manuel shot an 87 at the invite.

RICHMOND, IN — Five local WOAC boys golf teams competed in the Blazer Invitational at Highland Lake Golf Course on August 9.

As a team, Tri-Village finished in third place with a score of 346. Franklin Monroe finished seventh with a score of 377, Bradford took ninth with a 380, Ansonia took 10th with a 380 and Mississinawa Valley took 12th with a 416.

Freshman Brecken Gray led the Patriots with a score of 82, the eighth best score in the event. Senior Trey Homan shot an 85, senior Cameron Kimmel shot an 87 and freshman Kohen Burns shot a 92. For the rest of the team, seniors Ryder Brummett and Wesley Osborne shot a 96 and 104 respectively.

For Franklin Monroe, junior Brandt Filbrun led the Jets with an 88. Junior Leo Kinnison had a 92, sophomore Braden Gilbert had a 94 and seniors Chase Stebbins and Trevor Swiger both had a 103. Sophomore Reed Brumbaugh had a 104.

For Bradford, senior Treyl Manuel led the Railroaders with an 87. Junior Gage Shafer shot a 94, senior Landon Helman shot a 95 and senior Owen Canan had a 104 to round out the scoring. Juniors Greg Chowning and Ryan Hocker had a 109 and 118 respectively.

For Ansonia, junior Byron Young led the Tigers with a 91. Freshman Ryder Sanders shot a 97, junior Noah Heck shot a 100 and senior Darby Gilland shot a 105. Freshman Luke Hahn had a 152.

For Mississinawa Valley, sophomore Jaxin Beanblossom led thee team with a 93. Freshman Cole McGlothlin had a 95, senior Braden Wisner had a 998 and sophomore Conner Hardy had a 130. Sophomore Carson Hamilton shot a 130 and freshman Theron Douglass shot a 136.